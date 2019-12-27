CBI Arrests 2 For Posing As Its Chief RK Shukla, Threatening Officials

One of many conmen had saved a quantity, which popped up on a spam filter app as that of CBI chief RK Shukla

New Delhi:

The CBI has arrested two conmen posing as its chief RK Shukla for allegedly threatening senior customs officers with registering a case towards them, officers stated on Friday.

In response to the First Info Report or FIR, the alleged cheaters allegedly used two strategies to provide impression of CBI officers — saving a cellular quantity as that of RK Shukla and utilizing telephone software program to spoof a landline variety of the company.

One of many conmen had saved a quantity, which popped up on a spam filter app as that of RK Shukla when a recipient picked the telephone giving an impression that the decision is from the CBI Director, it stated.

The imposters have been staying at a 4 star lodge in central Delhi from the place they have been arrested, officers stated.

“In a swift operation, CBI arrested two conmen posing as senior officers of the agency. Searches were conducted in this regard. Further investigating is on,” CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar stated.

That is the second such case in two months after a separate group of imposters posing as CBI officers threatened a Mumbai-based businesswoman in October about an ongoing inquiry towards her utilizing spoofed electronic mail tackle of the CBI.

Within the newest case, the CBI has charged Haridwar resident Daksh Aggarwal and Puneet Pareek, a resident of upmarket Silver Arch residences on Ferozshah Highway in Delhi, for allegedly threatening senior customs officers with a CBI probe towards them, the officers stated.

In response to the FIR, the central board of oblique taxes and customs (Mumbai) is finishing up an inquiry towards three corporations, Nemani Metal Pvt Ltd, Sunita Builders Pvt Ltd and Nice City Buying and selling Pvt Ltd.

On December 18, the investigating officer of the case, GST Superintendent Haresh Parecha, obtained a name from a quantity which popped up on a spam filter display screen as that that of CBI Director RK Shukla, it stated.

The caller allegedly threatened Haresh Parecha that CBI had obtained a grievance towards him that he’s blackmailing these corporations and demanded case paperwork, it stated.

“Source has further informed that the suspect person has stored the mobile number 90909-99999 as a senior officer of CBI to create an impression that the senior CBI officer is using the number,” the FIR stated.

Haresh Parecha despatched Panchnamas and different paperwork to the WhatsApp quantity believing it to be from the CBI boss.

The suspect once more known as the subsequent day from a landline quantity 011-24360213 which is a lot of the CBI, it stated.

The CBI obtained data from sources that the landline quantity was spoofed by the imposter and a name was additionally made to Rajesh Sanan, Commissioner, CGST.

“It is pertinent to mention that telephone number 011-24360213 has been registered in the name of CBI, New Delhi,” the FIR stated.

The CBI obtained data that Pareek, on behalf of those three corporations, engaged Aggarwal to threaten Parecha for which he has additionally promised to pay him Rs 30 lakh out of which Rs two lakh has already been paid, it stated.