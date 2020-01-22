CBI Begins Probe Into 4 More Cases Against Chhota Rajan

Chhota Rajan is at present lodged in Tihar Jail’s Tremendous Excessive Safety Jail no.2.

Mumbai:

The CBI has initiated probe into 4 separate instances registered by Mumbai Police in opposition to gangster Chhota Rajan, together with these lodged between 1995 and 1998.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the matter and registered the separate FIRs on Tuesday in these instances which have been registered within the 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1998 in separate police stations.

In October final yr, the CBI had additionally started probe into 5 instances in opposition to Rajan, together with these associated to his preliminary days when he was working as an alleged bootlegger together with his mentor Rajan Nair alias Bada Rajan over three many years in the past. These instances have been registered by Mumbai Police within the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

With the 4 new First Info Studies (FIRs), the variety of instances in opposition to Rajan Sadashiv Nikalje, alias Chhota Rajan, being probed by the company has elevated to 80.

Quickly after the arrest of Chhota Rajan on October 25, 2015, after his deportation from Indonesia, following an Interpol Purple Nook Discover, the Maharashtra authorities had handed over 71 instances to the CBI.

He’s a former member of D-Firm, who break up with Dawood on communal strains after the 1993 serial bombings in Mumbai.

