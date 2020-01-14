CBI Files Complaint Against Customs Officials Over Diamond Export Scam: Report

CBI mentioned Girish Kadel used Import Export Codes for siphoning off the cash exterior India (File)

New Delhi:

The CBI has booked 17 people and firms, together with three Mumbai-based senior Customs officers, for allegedly being a part of a cash laundering racket utilizing over-invoiced import of diamonds price greater than Rs 156 crore, official mentioned on Tuesday.

The case was referred to the CBI after a Directorate of Income Intelligence probe discovered alleged involvement of Customs officers within the conspiracy, they mentioned.

The DRI probe had alleged that Hong Kong-based businessman Girish Kadel had imported tough diamonds from Switzerland to Hong Kong within the title of his 4 firms.

Kadel, who had enterprise pursuits in India, had exported a few of these diamonds to India by way of 14 consignments within the title of two firms Vintage Exim Pvt Ltd and Tanman Jewels displaying over-invoiced worth of Rs 156.28 crore.

The DRI had discovered throughout revaluation that precise worth of the consignment was Rs 1.03 crore as a substitute of falsely declared worth of Rs 156.28 crore, they mentioned.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that Kadel used Import Export Codes (IECs) of Vintage Exim Personal Ltd and Tanman Jewels by way of his aide Atul Paldecha for siphoning off the cash exterior India by way of import of over-valued diamonds, the officers mentioned.

Tough diamonds have been imported at “highly exaggerated value” to siphon off extra international alternate abroad to cowl the differential price of different imports and park cash overseas for illegal actions.

It’s alleged that the then Commissioner APSC Mumbai, Vinay Brij Singh, influenced subordinate officers to present beneficial report, they mentioned.