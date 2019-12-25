CBI Takes Over Investigations Into Rs 126-crore Yamuna Expressway Scam

The 165-km Yamuna Expressway connects Noida with Agra.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into an alleged Rs 126 crore rip-off in shopping for land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway challenge, which connects Noida with Agra. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Celebration chief Mayawati had began the 165-km expressway challenge in 2009, and her rival Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Celebration, who grew to become chief minister after her, had inaugurated it in 2012.

Former chief govt of the expressway agency PC Gupta and 19 others are named in a First Info Report (FIR) filed by the Uttar Pradesh authorities in June 2018 – after BJP’s Yogi Adityanath grew to become chief minister – into the alleged rip-off.

The UP authorities had then requested the CBI to take over the case.

A departmental probe by the UP authorities alleged that Mr Gupta together with some officers of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Growth Authority (YEIDA) and different workers purchased 57.15 hectares of land at seven villages in Mathura for Rs 85.49 crore with the assistance of 19 firms.

This land was then allegedly bought at a excessive charge to the YEIDA, inflicting a lack of Rs 126 crore.

The Taj Expressway Industrial Growth Authority, which later grew to become the YEIDA, is chargeable for land acquisition and making a grasp plan for improvement alongside the expressway.

Final week, the YEIDA cancelled allotment of 1,000 hectares of land to Jaypee group for the Buddh Worldwide Circuit (BIC) alongside the expressway after the corporate didn’t pay its dues. India’s first and solely F1 observe is situated on this land as a part of the YEIDA’s particular financial zone.