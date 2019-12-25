CBI to probe Rs 126 cr Yamuna Expressway scam in Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav regimes; books ex-CEO, 20 others

Highways Closed In California Due To Huge Sinkhole













The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged Rs 126 crore Yamuna Expressway rip-off, which connects Noida with Agra, and named former CEO PC Gupta and 20 others in its FIR, officers mentioned on Wednesday.

The state govt alleged that the land for Yamuna Expressway was bought in seven Mathura villages by the then Yamuna Expressway Industrial Improvement Authority at Rs 85 crore.Wikimedia Commons | Representational

The company has acted on the advice of the Uttar Pradesh authorities to probe alleged irregularities value Rs 126 crore within the buy of huge areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway undertaking, they mentioned.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Occasion chief Mayawati had began the 165-km expressway undertaking in 2009, and her rival Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Occasion, who grew to become chief minister after her, had inaugurated it in 2012.

The Taj Expressway Industrial Improvement Authority is accountable for land acquisition and making a grasp plan for growth alongside the expressway.IANS

