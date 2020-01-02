CBI Transfers 19 Officers, Including 14 Superintendents Of Police

The order additionally states that it has the approval of the CBI director (Representational)

New Delhi:

The CBI has transferred 19 officers together with two DIGs, 14 Superintendents of Police and three Extra SPs with “immediate effect”, officers stated on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector Common Abhay Singh, who was main the probe into sexual assault on minor women in Muzaffarpur shelter house, has been dropped at the Financial Offences Wing in Delhi from the Particular Crime Department in Kolkata, however he’ll proceed to probe sexual assault circumstances, the order accessed by PTI said.

The order signed by Administrative Officer Personnel DP Singh makes it clear that officers who’ve been specifically directed by their names to oversee, examine, or enquire into any case or matter by any Constitutional court docket shall proceed to take action.

The order additionally states that it has the approval of the CBI director.

DIG Nitin Deep Blaggan who’s heading delicate Anti-Corruption Unit has been given the extra cost of AC-V unit, the officers stated.

SP Partha Mukherjee whose unit Financial Offences IV, based mostly in Kolkata, was probing chit fund circumstances, has been dropped at the headquarters as AIG (Coverage) right here changing Vivek Priyadarshi who has been transferred to Jaipur, they stated.

Mr Priyadarshi had led the probe into 2G spectrum circumstances.

Vijayendra Bidari, SP in Financial Offences-III, has been transferred to Interpol Coordination unit and he will even take care of the programs wing of the company, they stated, including that Kiran S, who’s a part of the crew probing Agusta Westland, Vijay Mallya and different circumstances, has been moved to AC-V unit.

Different officers transferred or given further cost embody SPs Abhishek Dular, Anoop T Mathew, Rajpal Meena, Shiyas A, Jayadevan A, Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, PK Manjhi, Jay Narayan Rana, Santanu Kar and PK Pandey, officers stated.

Extra SPs Sanjay Kumar Sinha, SD Mishra and Gajanand Bairwa have additionally been transferred, they stated.