CBI Transfers 4 Officers Probing Saradha, Rose Valley And Narada Scams

“This is a routine transfer and a part of the transfer policy,” a CBI spokesman mentioned.

Kolkata:

The CBI on Thursday mentioned it has transferred from town 4 officers, three of them deputy superintendents of police and one inspector, who have been concerned within the investigations into the Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scams and Narada tapes scandal, from town.

These transferred are CBI deputy superintendent of police Ranjit Kumar, who was probing the Narada tapes scandal, DSP Tathagata Bardhan, concerned within the Saradha ponzi rip-off probe and DSP Chojom Sherpa investigating the Rose Valley chit fund rip-off, a CBI spokesman mentioned.

The fourth CBI officer to be transferred is Inspector Bratin Ghoshal, a former investigation officer probing the Rose Valley chit fund rip-off, sources mentioned.

Whereas Ranjit Kumar and Tathagata Bardhan have been transferred to New Delhi, Chojom Sherpa was posted to Bhubaneshwar.

“This is a routine transfer and a part of the transfer policy,” a CBI spokesman mentioned.

One of many officers mentioned, “This is a mass transfer. I do not know whether this is routine or not”.

The central company began the probe into the Saradha chit fund case in Could, 2014, and the Rose Valley ponzi rip-off case at across the identical time.

The investigation into the Narada sting, which confirmed individuals resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and a police officer accepting cash from representatives of a fictitious firm in return for favours, started in March, 2017.

Earlier this month, the central investigating company shifted Deputy Inspector Normal Abhay Singh to the Financial Offences Wing in Delhi from the Particular Crime Department in Kolkata.

Superintendent of Police Partha Mukherjee whose unit Financial Offences IV, based mostly in Kolkata, was probing chit fund instances, had been transferred to the headquarters as further inspector basic (coverage) in New Delhi.