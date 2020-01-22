CBSA searched over 27,000 electronic devices over two-year period

The Canadian Border Providers Company mentioned it carried out searches on greater than 27,000 travellers’ cellphones and digital units over a two-year interval, Blacklock’s Reporter reported.

The variety of CBSA searches, carried out between Nov. 20, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2019, was the best the company has disclosed up to now.

Below the Customs Act, CBSA officers can demand house owners of digital units to offer them with passwords or keys to encrypted knowledge for searches or confiscate the objects.

Although CBSA searches aren’t routine, brokers can demand to look at units if there are indications search would supply proof of unlawful actions.

Whereas the CBSA didn’t disclose what number of cellphones it had confiscated and wouldn’t say which airports and different ports of entry had the best variety of searches, entry to info data in 2018 revealed that greater than half occurred in British Columbia border crossings.

B.C. had 57% of searches, adopted by Ontario at 18%, the Prairies at 12%, Quebec at 11% and Atlantic Canada land crossings at 1%, in accordance with 2018 data.

Sixty p.c of the searches didn’t end in any additional investigation, the CBSA mentioned. Roughly 40% resulted in a “customs-related offence.”

The problem of privateness violations from the company’s searches was highlighted in a Commons committee in 2017.

Liberal MP Wayne Lengthy testified on the committee hearings that he was personally detained for half an hour on the U.S. border whereas brokers searched his cellphone.

“We cross now with our iPads and laptops and our phones, and in my phone is my banking information and my emails,” mentioned Lengthy. “It’s not just texts and pictures anymore. It’s basically your life history and all your records. On a scale of one to 10, how concerned as Canadians should we be?”

“Very concerned,” replied privateness commissioner Daniel Therrien. “As a matter of principle, it is right to say these devices contain a lot of personal information, very sensitive information, and when the law — including Canadian law — continues to treat the contents of electronic devices as goods, it is just not realistic.”

A 2019 investigation by Therrien’s workplace discovered two breaches of the Privateness Act.