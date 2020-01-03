CBSE bans digital clock in board exam

The Central Board of Secondary Schooling (CBSE) has taken strict steps to conduct a mock check. The board has made it clear by sending directions to all colleges that throughout the examination, no scholar will have the ability to take the examination carrying a digital watch.

Really, cell phones are already banned throughout the examination. These strict steps have been taken by the board in view of the likelihood that the digital watch may be geared up with a cellphone. Nonetheless, the board has not stopped it from going to the examination carrying an atypical watch. 15 10 th and 12 th of the CBSE board beginning with the furor In view of the directions of the board on the facilities made for the examination of the scholars, the checking of the scholars might be performed as earlier than however this 12 months the scholar might be allowed to go to the examination heart solely after intensive inspection of the clock. A retailer room might be made within the examination heart wherein after getting the digital watch, will probably be taken down and stored within the retailer room. With this, the board has additionally made it clear that the admit card of the scholar whose attendance might be lower than 75 % won’t be issued. All colleges should ship attendance particulars to the board.