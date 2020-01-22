CBSE Exam 2020: Board gave permission to these students to use calculator

cbse 10 th 12 th board exams 2020: College students with particular requirement to take the examination of Central Board of Secondary Training (CBSE) class X and 12 class. From this yr, we can use primary calculator. Officers gave this data. In a letter despatched to varsities by CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, “The board gave simple basic calculator to special needs (CWSN) children during class X and X 12 board exams.”

.

He mentioned, “Solely these college students who’re 2020 registered underneath CWSN class will be capable of use the calculator. To avail this facility, college students 28 should ship a request to the faculties by January and the principals should ship it to the involved Regional Workplace of CBSE.

Bhardwaj mentioned, “Candidates who request with out the suitable certificates is not going to be allowed to make use of the calculator in the course of the examination.

