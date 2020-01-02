CBSE Exam 2020: Prepare for good marks in commerce stream

CBSE 12 There was a change within the sample of examination of Accountancy of the College of Commerce. This time 32 questions will probably be requested. This time in Accountancy Partnership 35 as an alternative of 30 marks requested questions will. On the similar time, changing 15 from the corporate chapter 30 Concern questions will come. Other than this, many chapters have been added within the topic of BST. Your complete sample and syllabus will probably be identified from the CBSE web site. This recommendation was given by Rajkumar Poddar, instructor of Commerce College of Nottredam Academy, to the CBSE 12 th board examiners. Tele counseling was organized on behalf of your individual newspaper 'Hindustan' on Wednesday. CBSE 12 college students from everywhere in the state known as for recommendation. Trainer RK Poddar stated that many questions of eight marks will probably be requested in accountancy. 15 One minute studying time must be used to reply the questions of eight marks. He stated that eight marks questions will probably be requested from partnerships and shares with the corporate. There will probably be choices in partnership and firm. One among these needs to be answered. On the similar time, eight marks questions may also be requested from the inventory.

Additionally change in economics and BST sample

Trainer Rajkumar Poddar stated that this time many matters have been faraway from the economics of commerce. For that reason, put together and take away these matters. Scrubler circulate of earnings will carry lengthy reply questions from actual circulate and cash circulate chapter. For that reason, undoubtedly learn this chapter. Stated that this time there will probably be extra variety of alternative questions. This can facilitate college students to reply. Other than 55 (% % questions will probably be associated to the case examine. For that reason, examine solely from the NCERT guide, as a result of answering the case examine from NCERT will give good marks.

Take care

– Write clearly.

– Please examine the financial institution of 5 years query paper.

– The variety of questions has not been elevated.

– Make questions with graphs.

– Please go away a line between two solutions.



Enterprise Research Concern Distribution

– From the primary, second and third chapters 16 questions will probably be scored

) – Questions from the fourth and fifth chapters 14

– 20 Questions from the sixth and eighth chapters

– Ninth and 12 from th chapter 15 – 15 Questions will stay



enterprise Research

– Eight questions of 1 mark will probably be requested.

– 5 questions of three marks will probably be requested.

– Six questions of 4 marks will probably be requested.

– Three questions of 5 marks will probably be requested.

– Three questions of six marks will probably be requested.

Be aware – There will probably be choice for 9 questions in complete.



Don’t learn these matters in Economics : Private Earnings, Private Disposal Earnings, Gross Nationwide Disposal Earnings, Web Disposal Earnings, Practical of Cash



Questions will probably be requested from Half-A 60 marks. NPO (Non-Revenue Group): 10 Concern Partnership: 30 Concern Firm: 20 Concern Half-B: 20 Concern Monetary Evaluation and Evaluation: 12 Concern Money Movement Evaluation: 08 Concern

enterprise Research

20 questions of 1 mark will stay, all must be answered. 'There will probably be two questions of three marks, there will probably be an choice of 1. 'There will probably be 5 questions of 4 marks, out of which there will probably be choice in three. 'There will probably be three questions of six marks, during which there will probably be choice in a single query. 'There will probably be choice in two questions of eight marks.



sample of digits

Scrubler Movement of Earnings from Actual Movement and Cash Movement, Shopper Habits, Producer Habits: 40 Concern Nationwide Earnings: 10 Concern Cash: 06 Concern Principle of Earnings: 12 Concern Price range: 6 digits

