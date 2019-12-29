CBSE Exams 2020: Attendance lower than 75% will be out of exams for 10th 12th

The Central Board of Secondary Training (CBSE) has issued a directive to all faculties saying that in February 2020 will embrace solely these candidates whose attendance 75 exceeds per cent within the board examinations commencing. On Saturday, the Rajasthan CBSE issued tips to colleges on this regard. Earlier, in July 2018 the CBSE Board had issued a discover on this regard, which has now been reissued. It states that the candidates whose attendance is lower than 75 % could also be allowed to seem for the examination.

The board has requested all faculties to ship annual attendance share of its college students in order that candidates with low attendance will be prevented from showing within the examination. The college should additionally clarify the explanations for which the scholar's attendance has decreased.

It’s noteworthy that CBSE's 10 class and 12 class exams