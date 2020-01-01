CBSE fee hike: Manish Sisodia said – BJP against good and cheap education

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday attacked the BJP on the problem of CBSE examination payment hike. spoke. He mentioned that when the Delhi authorities introduced to pay the charges for the 10 fifth and 12 CBSE examination So why did BJP plot to cease it? He mentioned that BJP leaders ought to reply why they’re plotting to maintain the training of hundreds of thousands of kids of Delhi costly.

He mentioned that BJP is in opposition to good and low-cost training. The BJP ought to give clarification on how the CBSE examination charges have been elevated by six lakh poor households within the capital.

When the Delhi Authorities has 10 th and 12 th CBSE Examination charges If introduced to replenish, why did BJP plan to cease it?

BJP leaders ought to reply why they have been plotting to make the training of hundreds of thousands of kids of Delhi costly? – Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 1, 2020

Sisodia claimed that it was Delhi Pradesh BJP leaders who requested the Middle to extend the charges for the CBSE examination. After this, the Delhi authorities determined to pay the charges of those kids themselves.

Now the Delhi authorities can pay the charges for board examinations of scholars of presidency colleges within the capital. The choice was taken at a state cupboard assembly led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Kejriwal had mentioned on this regard that New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment space authorities colleges would even be below the purview of this resolution. He mentioned that the outcomes of the board examinations of Delhi authorities college students have been analyzed wherein it was discovered that those that scored greater than 95 proportion in topics aside from Arithmetic and Science. The quantity has been excessive. Arithmetic and science topics have lowered outcomes. The variety of college students scoring lower than 75 proportion in Arithmetic is much less.