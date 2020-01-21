CBSE Recruitment Admit Cards 2020: CBSE recruitment admit card released, here is the direct link

CBSE Recruitment Admit Playing cards 2020: Central Secondary Training The Board (CBSE) has issued the admit card for the recruitment examination for the vacancies 357 launched at numerous posts together with Assistant Secretary. Candidates can obtain their admit card by going to cbse.nic.in or clicking on the direct hyperlink given beneath. CBSE had 357 emptiness for numerous posts together with Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer. The final date of utility for Group A, Group B and Group C posts was 23 December, 2019. Lakhs of youth have utilized for these posts. Candidates should use their consumer ID and password to obtain their admit card. Take the print out of the admit card, with out this you’ll not get admission within the examination middle.

choice

– For all of the posts, the primary will probably be Pc Based mostly Take a look at (CBT). On this, the profitable candidates will probably be interviewed / ability take a look at in line with the posts. For the posts of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT), the interview will probably be carried out after pc based mostly take a look at.

– There will probably be no ability take a look at after Pc Based mostly Take a look at for Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant and Junior Accountant. The choice listing for these posts will probably be based mostly on the marks within the CBT.

– For Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Junior Assistant, there will probably be a take a look at of typing and dictation after CBT.

