CBSE releases CTET Result 2019, must download CTET certificate from DigiLocker

CBSE CTET December Consequence 2019: CBSE Friday in file time solely 19 days after (Central Results of Trainer Eligibility Take a look at December 2019 (CTET 2019) launched. Outcomes could be checked by visiting ctet.nic.in . Go Candidates need to obtain the CTET Certificates from DigiLocker. Login Particulars will likely be issued to the CTET Go Candidates. Login Particulars For he’ll have the ability to Daunlod your certificates. Login particulars will likely be despatched to a cell quantity to candidates. Will quickly be uploaded to the certificates Dijilokr.

In CTET December Examination 28, 32, 120 The candidates had registered. Out of it 24,05, 145 Candidate (Paper 1 – 16, 46, 620 and paper 2 -11,85, 500)

Sitting within the examination held on eight December. Of the full candidates 22. 55 Proportion candidates handed. Take a look at takers 24, 05, 145 5 out of the candidates, 42, 285 Candidates have handed. 2 in paper 1, 47, 386 and a couple of in Paper 2, 94, 935 Candidates have handed. The examination 110 was held in cities. 2, 935 Examination Facilities had been constructed.

Variety of girls qualifying CTET – three, 12, 558

Variety of males qualifying CTET – 2, 29, 718

CBSE conducts CTET examination twice yearly. The primary examination is held within the month of July and the second of December. Profitable candidates collaborating in CTET Paper-1 will likely be thought of eligible for instructor recruitment for lessons 1 to five. Whereas profitable candidates showing in Paper-2 will likely be thought of eligible for instructor recruitment for lessons sixth to eighth.

The primary goal of the CTET examination is to recruit high quality and expert lecturers within the saraqari colleges.