CCI reviews anti-trust complaint against Maruti Suzuki for pushing favored insurance plans

India’s antitrust regulator is trying into allegations that Maruti Suzuki, the nation’s greatest carmaker, pushes consumers to buy insurance coverage insurance policies provided by the corporate, two sources with direct information of the matter advised Reuters.

The Competitors Fee of India (CCI) in June final yr acquired an nameless criticism alleging insurance policy advisable by Maruti whereas promoting vehicles resulted in prospects paying extra in contrast with different choices out there.

Based mostly on the criticism, the CCI is assessing whether or not Maruti has engaged in so-called “tie-in arrangements”, by which a carmaker promotes most well-liked suppliers of complementary items akin to lubricants or insurance coverage, the sources stated.

Maruti Suzuki plant, Gurugram

Indian regulation says such practices are anti-competitive in the event that they find yourself stifling competitors and limiting client selections.

The Fee is trying into the criticism and “it will take a while”, stated one of many two sources, who declined to be named because the case particulars are personal.

In response to Reuters questions, a Maruti spokesman stated: “We are not aware of any such alleged complaint that is being investigated by CCI and therefore cannot comment on the same.”

The CCI didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Additional plan of action

The watchdog can nonetheless throw the criticism out if it finds no advantage within the allegation, or order a deeper probe by its investigations arm.

Maruti is already the topic of one other antitrust investigation in India. Final yr, the CCI ordered its investigations unit to probe allegations the carmaker limits reductions its sellers can provide, a prohibited anti-competitive apply if it hurts customers.

If the CCI decides to launch a wider probe into the brand new criticism, it may ask its investigation unit to wrap it into the continued case into Maruti’s discounting practices, or order a recent investigation, the second supply stated.

It was not clear over what interval the nameless criticism about insurance coverage gross sales pertains to.

Automobiles are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, within the northern state of Haryana.

Maruti, majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor, is a market chief in India with a 50 per cent share of the passenger automobiles market. It bought 1.73 million vehicles within the fiscal yr ending March 2019 and has round three,600 gross sales retailers.

The allegation of insurance coverage tie-up preparations in opposition to Maruti is much like an earlier criticism in opposition to its competitor, South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Co, a 3rd supply conscious of the criticism advised Reuters.

In 2014, following a criticism from a automotive vendor, the CCI discovered preliminary advantage within the allegations that Hyundai had entered into a number of tie-in preparations, together with to advertise sure insurance coverage corporations, and ordered a wider investigation.

Nonetheless, in its last order in 2017, the CCI stated Hyundai’s insurance coverage preparations weren’t anti-competitive.

“The most credible way for Maruti to show there is no tie-in would be by providing actual data on Maruti car buyers opting for insurers other than those recommended by it,” stated Rahul Rai, a New Delhi-based lawyer specializing in antitrust regulation.