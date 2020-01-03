CCTV footage shows last known sightings of vulnerable missing woman, 32

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Printed: 07:42 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 07:49 EST, three January 2020

Police attempting to find a 32-year-old lady who has been lacking for greater than three weeks have launched footage of her final identified actions.

Natalie Jenkins, 32, from Thornaby, close to Stockton-on-Tees, North Yorkshire, was final seen strolling on Stockton Highway on December 10 at round 7.46pm earlier than her disappearance.

In a bid to search out the lacking lady, Cleveland Police have now launched three separate items of CCTV footage that present Ms Jenkins strolling alongside the road earlier than she was reported lacking.

Natalie Jenkins (pictured on CCTV), 32, from Thornaby, North Yorkshire, was final seen strolling on Stockton Highway at round 7.46pm on December 10

Ms Jenkins (pictured), who’s described as round 5ft 5ins tall and of slim construct, has not been in contact with household or mates

The footage, which has been purposefully slowed down, exhibits the 32-year-old strolling from Westbury Avenue in Thornaby at round 7.20pm, to Stockton Highway at round 7.46pm.

At one level Ms Jenkins, who has not been in contact with household or mates, is seen speaking on her cell phone as she crosses a avenue at what seems to be a T-junction.

The CCTV footage, which is the final confirmed shifting footage of Ms Jenkins, exhibits her sporting darkish colored fur-lined boots, a darkish colored coat, white hat, trousers and a light-weight colored high.

Whereas Ms Jenkins’s actions from there are unknown, detectives consider that she visited her residence on Westbury Avenue on December 11 at 10am.

Performing Detective Chief Inspector Jon Tapper, from Cleveland Police, mentioned: ‘This shifting footage is the newest shifting footage we’ve of Natalie.

‘I wish to enchantment to individuals who could have seen Natalie on December 10 or 11 to return ahead.

‘CCTV is so essential to this investigation and I wish to particularly enchantment to anybody who has industrial or non-public CCTV within the Thornaby or Middlesbrough areas to verify for any sightings of Natalie on December 10 or 11.

The 32-year-old was final seen sporting darkish colored fur-lined boots, a darkish colored coat, white hat, trousers and a light-weight colored high as she walked from Westbury Avenue to Stockton Highway

Ms Jenkins was seen speaking on her cell phone as she crossed a avenue on December 10

‘Now we have a workforce investigating Natalie’s disappearance and have various traces of enquiry, however want the general public to return ahead with data.

‘It is by no means an inconvenience to us because it could be the important thing to unlocking one thing within the case.’

Ms Jenkins is described as white, of very slim construct, round 5ft 5ins tall, with a good complexion and straight brown hair.

She has hazel eyes, a lacking entrance tooth and two tattoos – one saying SWANN on her neck and one other on her wrist saying SWANNY.

Anybody with data as to Ms Jenkins’s whereabouts or anybody who could have seen her, is requested to contact Cleveland Police on 101.