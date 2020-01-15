CCTV operator at Westfield shopping centre avoids jail after being caught with 45 child abuse images

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Printed: 10:52 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:55 EST, 15 January 2020

A CCTV operator on the Westfield buying centre was caught with 45 indecent pictures of youngsters which he claimed to have downloaded to catch ‘actual paedophiles’.

Terry Simms, 34, stated he had downloaded the photographs when he was making an attempt to catch actual paedophiles, Inside London crown courtroom heard.

Police traced his web tackle from a class C picture that was uploaded to be shared with different customers in 2016.

The decide, Ms Recorder Claire Davies informed Simms, who labored at Stratford Westfield Metropolis as a digicam room operator: ‘You’re 34 years outdated and have two youngsters, aged six years and two months outdated.

‘Social companies have been concerned and are conscious and have closed your file. You could have two character references which each communicate extremely of you. You could have the assist of your employer within the potential lack of your licence.’

Simms stood within the dock sporting a gray swimsuit with glasses and a striped tie. His sexual hurt prevention order prohibits him from possessing any machine that accesses the web except it retains the historical past of web use and that he notifies the police that he possesses any such machine.

Simms can also be prohibited from deleting the web use of that machine, putting in any programme that may delete person historical past or putting in any darkish net looking programme.

Simms (pictured) was working CCTV at Westfield Stratford Metropolis whereas employed by the corporate Securitas

He’s additionally prohibited from putting in or utilizing any programme that mechanically deletes messages, for instance, Snapchat or downloading any sort of peer to see sharing programme.

Destruction of his desktop laptop and Chromebook was ordered. Simms, of Clapham, admitted possessing indecent images of youngsters.

He was sentenced to a two yr group order requiring that he comply with an accredited programme for 20 days and rehabilitation requirement for 30 days.

MailOnline understands that he was employed by the corporate Securitas, which oversees the shopping center’s safety.

Pictured: Westfield Stratford Metropolis in East London, the place Simms was the CCTV operator

Simms not works at Westfield Stratford Metropolis or any of its different buying centres.

Based on his Fb web page Simms has additionally labored as a safety officer at Apple Inc.

MailOnline has approached Securitas for a remark.