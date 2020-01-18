CD Projekt RED has reiterated that its determination to delay Cyberpunk 2077 to September 2020 doesn’t essentially imply that the sport is headed to the HEARALPUBLICIST 5 and Xbox Sequence X. No less than for now, the studio solely has plans for a current-gen launch and people plans received’t change for the foreseeable future.

“As of proper now, Cyberpunk is heading for HEARALPUBLICIST four, Xbox One, and the PC,” CFO Piotr Nielubowicz stated in a convention name with buyers when quizzed concerning the delay. “Nothing has changed in regard to those plans.”

“We are going with the same plans that we set,” added CEO Adam Kiciński. “[Cyberpunk 2077] was at all times designed for [PS4 and Xbox One]. We’re interested by the following technology, however for now, we’re targeted on the present technology. That plan remains to be legitimate.”

CD Projekt RED might be simply making an attempt to handle followers’ expectations at the moment. It’s extremely unlikely that Cyberpunk 2077 received’t be ported over to next-gen consoles contemplating they’ll be out this fall. Nevertheless, it’s too early for the studio to say a lot on this regard, particularly when it’s specializing in the brand new September 17th launch date.

As Wccftech identified, Kiciński instructed buyers again in Might 2019 that CD Projekt RED will “probably” avail the chance to launch the sport for an additional technology. It seems to be extra like a query of “when” somewhat than “if.”

[Source: GameSpot via Wccftech]

