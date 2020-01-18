CDOT asks travelers to delay MLK weekend trips as snow, wind pound I-70 mountain corridor

Wintry situations on Interstate 70 within the mountains has shut down eastbound lanes of the freeway at Vail and the Colorado Division of Transportation is asking folks to delay weekend ski journeys on what is usually the second busiest ski weekend of the yr.

Icy and snow-packed roads, together with blowing snow, are making for antagonistic driving situations on the I-70 hall from Eagle to Silver Plume, together with either side of the Eisenhower Tunnel, CDOT mentioned in a Friday afternoon information launch.

“We ask that motorists begin their holiday trip Saturday instead of today due to extreme and rapidly changing conditions,” CDOT mentioned.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway are closed at Vail due to security issues, with no estimated time to reopen the part.

“We are using some precaution and, at the very least, people should know before they go driving up the corridor because of the adverse weather conditions,” mentioned Bob Wilson, a CDOT spokesman.

Primarily based on present climate situations and the variety of vacationers that drive the hall over the vacation weekend, vacationers needs to be ready for heavy visitors and doubtlessly hazardous situations, Wilson mentioned.

The Vail Move climate forecast requires intervals of snow, with heavy snow at instances, and widespread blowing snow this afternoon and tonight, in response to the Nationwide Climate Service. Wind chill temperatures on the go will drop as little as minus 31 levels in a single day. As much as eight inches of snow is anticipated on Vail Move in a single day.

“They’re getting decent accumulations up there, the other thing is there are really strong winds,” mentioned Evan Direnzo, a meteorologist with the climate service. “Snow and blowing snow is making roads really slick.”

The upper in elevation, the stronger winds are blowing, Direnzo mentioned.

Winds on mountain passes and above timberline have been gusting between 50 and 70 mph Friday, in response to the climate service. A winter climate advisory is posted for the central and northern mountains via eight p.m. and journey situations are thought-about hazardous. The mountains of Summit County, Mosquito Vary, Indian Peaks, Rocky Mountain Nationwide Park, Drugs Bow Vary and Rabbit Ears Move.

The wintry climate is anticipated to maneuver out of the mountains in a single day, with climate and driving situations enhancing on Saturday.

“It is suppose to be out of here by Saturday,” Wilson mentioned. “Avoid some headaches. Heavy traffic and adverse weather doesn’t make for a good driving combination.”