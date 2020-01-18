Celeb lookalikes can earn up to £300 a gig – so can ANYONE become one? FEMAIL investigates

Movie star lookalikes is a profitable enterprise, with profitable impersonators like Camilla Shadbolt (aka Victoria Beckham) reportedly making as much as £10,000 for a single job.

Sarah Mhlanga, 36, from Manchester, who’s the UK’s main Meghan Markle lookalike, reportedly earns round £400 for only a few hours impersonating the Duchess.

Others who’ve turned their A-list likeness into money embrace Suzie Kennedy, 40, from London, who’s famous for wanting like Marilyn Monroe, and Iffy Onwuachu who has been in comparison with Anthony Joshua.

So, can anybody turn out to be a celeb lookalike, with the assistance of make-up and a savvy wardrobe? Or do it’s a must to be blessed with a pure resemblance?

Right here, 4 keen FEMAIL volunteers bear an A-list transformation courtesy of Blow LTD’s make-up artist Rowhan Visitor, earlier than getting a verdict from Adam Hanington, Business Director of lookalikes company AbooDoey Leisure.

FEMAIL challenged make-up artist Rowhan Visitor of Blow LTD to remodel 4 volunteers into celeb lookalikes. Jessica Rach (pictured centre) grew to become Nicole Scherzinger (proper)

JESSICA RACH – NICOLE SCHERZINGER

Rowhan, 26, who accomplished a BA Hons in hair and make-up for movie and TV at London School of Vogue and has eight years of expertise, reworked FEMAIL’s Jessica Rach into Nicole Sherzinger.

The US singer discovered fame in lady group The Pussycat Dolls and has since starred in a variety of movies along with judging TV’s The X Issue.

Jessica has had feedback previously that she has a pure resemblance to the singer.

Rowhan styled Jessica’s hair into Nicole’s signature excessive ponytail, earlier than utilizing contouring methods and false lashes to realize the singer’s face construction.

Revealing her ideas on the look, Jessica mentioned: ‘I do not suppose I seemed overly like Nicole Scherzinger following the makeover – maybe I ought to have had my hair in a extra modern type and extra pure make-up.

Jessica (pictured earlier than her makeover) had her hair styled into Nicole’s signature excessive ponytail and was given a full face of make-up together with false lashes

Rowhan used contouring methods to provide Jessica (pictured left) a slimmer nostril and related face form to Nicole (pictured proper)

‘After we went exterior to take footage, fairly lots of people have been staring – however I believe that they have been extra stares of horror at this semi-clad lady prancing round within the sub-zero temperatures. I do not suppose anybody thought I used to be going to interrupt out into ‘Do not cha’.

‘I’ve had fairly a couple of feedback from colleagues and some from strangers evaluating me to Nicole Scherzinger earlier than, however I believe maybe this photoshoot proves this isn’t fairly the case! I don’t suppose I’ll be quitting my day job to work as a lookalike simply but – or ever at this fee!’

JESSICA’S VERDICT: four/10

Nicole Scherzinger (pictured) surprised with a excessive ponytail and pink lipstick whereas attending the eighth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Basic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in California

HAYLEY RICHARDSON – LAUREN CONRAD

Rowhan altered Hayley’s look with tender curls and shiny pink lips to remodel her into Lauren Conrad – a US-based TV character greatest identified for The Hills and Laguna Seashore: The Actual Orange County.

She used thick basis to provide Hayley a extra slender nostril and constructed up her brows, as Lauren’s are bolder and darker.

Rowhan reworked Hayley (pictured left) into Lauren Conrad (pictured proper in 2015) who’s greatest identified for Laguna Seashore and The Hills

Hayley mentioned: ‘I’ve to confess I hadn’t heard of my celeb previous to my makeover – I’ve by no means seen The Hills, although it was flattering to be likened to Lauren Conrad (as soon as I would googled her).

‘Nobody has ever mentioned I seem like her earlier than – I’ve had feedback previously that I resemble Ashley Jenson from The Workplace (which I personally do not see!) and Patsy Kensit (a youthful model, I hope!).

‘I used to be very impressed by how Rowhan managed to vary the form of my face utilizing contouring and basis tips. I acquired a little bit of a shock once I seemed within the mirror afterwards!

Lauren Conrad (pictured attending the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala in California) has bolder brows than Hayley (proper after the makeover) and seaside waves, which Rowhan tried to recreate

‘The bridge of my nostril appeared narrower and my lips seemed they’d been surgically enhanced.

‘Her hair is kind of much like mine naturally, although I usually go for a free curl over seaside waves, so it was a pleasant change. To be sincere I felt like I seemed as if I would had some type of beauty surgical procedure. Maybe it is as a result of I used to be carrying a lot extra make-up than I normally do.

‘I attempted to maintain my head down as I walked across the workplace – I felt extra drag queen than Hollywood celeb.

‘Naturally remodeling me into another person did require some heavy responsibility slap, however I believe it wasn’t totally appropriate for Lauren as she normally has a comparatively pure look.

Hayley (pictured left with Rowhan) mentioned she was impressed by the make-up artist’s potential to vary the form of her face and that her lips seemed like that they had been surgically enhanced

‘I used to be anticipating some fairly daring brows, as hers a bit extra outstanding and darker than my very own, however I did really feel mine have been a bit excessive. I believe a finer, extra feathered impact in a darkish shade might have been extra appropriate.’

‘Once I stepped exterior I did really feel like I used to be on show, as lots of people turned to have a look at me – in all probability questioning why on earth I used to be carrying a pink carpet costume on the road on a moist winter afternoon! However one woman did shout out that I seemed lovely, which was good to listen to!

‘I do not suppose I might earn a residing as this celeb’s lookalike – to be sincere, I could not be bothered spending an hour and a half getting the make-up proper every single day.’

HAYLEY’S VERDICT: 5/10

Hayley (pictured centre) mentioned lots of people turned to look whereas she was strolling Kensington Excessive Road and she or he was complimented by a lady passing by

LUKE ANDREWS – DAVE FRANCO

Rowhan was tasked with giving Luke the phantasm of being Dave Franco, who’s an American actor greatest identified for Now You See Me, Neighbors and Superbad.

She mentioned that turning Luke into Dave was the simplest transformation as a result of he already seemed lots just like the star.

Luke managed to impress a couple of individuals along with his impersonation of Dave Franco as he walked across the workplace and down Kensington Excessive Road.

Rowhan overhauled Luke’s (pictured left) look to show him right into a lookalike of Dave Franco (pictured proper) who’s greatest identified for Now You See Me, Neighbors and Superbad

Luke (pictured earlier than) was given mild make-up for a good complexion and had his hair styled the identical as Dave’s pink carpet look

Luke mentioned: I do not wish to sound too pompous however everybody mentioned it did make me look extra like him.

‘I acquired some individuals staring and two teenage women stopped and began fidgeting with their telephone cameras – I used to be questioning in the event that they have been going to ask for my autograph.’

He admitted he would love the chance to earn some cash as a lookalike of the actor.

Luke revealed that individuals have beforehand in contrast him to Dave Franco, including: ‘It began at college the place women mentioned I had his likeness, after which carried on at college (though to a lesser extent). I believe I smile a bit an excessive amount of to all the time have his likeness!’

LUKE’S VERDICT: eight/10

Dave Franco (pictured) is from a household of actors, his brother James is understood for Pineapple Specific and This Is The Finish. Pictured proper: Luke was informed by many who he seems to be like Dave Franco and mentioned that he can be focused on being his skilled lookalike

BRIDIE PEARSON-JONES – CHLOE GRACE MORETZ

Lastly Rowhan was challenged to show Bridie into Chloe Grace Moretz, who’s an American actress that has starred in Kick-Ass, The Addams Household and Greta.

Rowhan mentioned this look was some of the difficult to realize as the 2 girls do not have as a lot of a pure resemblance.

She targeted on reaching the identical eyebrows as Chloe to change Bridie’s bone construction.

Rowhan reworked Bridie (pictured left) into Chloe Grace Mortez (pictured proper) utilizing contouring to vary her face form

Bridie (pictured earlier than) was given fuller brows and free curls to realize Chloe’s traditional look

Chloe (pictured) styled her hair in free waves paired with minimal make-up when she attended a gathering of the Clark County Younger Dems in Las Vegas

Rowhan mentioned: ‘I believe even after they do not have an actual similarity, go for a reference photograph and give attention to the look the celeb had, corresponding to with Bridie and the Chloe transformation.

THE EXPERT VERDICT Lookalikes is a type of “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” kind enterprise, the place it might be that one individual might even see one thing in somebody that no-one else sees,’ mentioned Adam Hanington, Business Director of lookalikes company AbooDoey Leisure. Nevertheless if somebody tells you that you simply seem like somebody well-known then there’s a superb likelihood another person will see that too, however there’s a restrict. On the subject of these lookalikes I’d say that they clearly aren’t absolute useless ringers, like our Kate Moss, Megan Markle or Harry Potter lookalikes, whose on a regular basis lives are spent avoiding followers considering they’re the true deal! However having mentioned that lookalikes don’t need to be useless ringers they simply have that one thing, a similarity, that the purchasers creativeness can work with, in the event you like. We would want to see extra headshots from the lookalikes portfolio earlier than making a choice. If we felt there was sufficient similarity there then would preserve them on our books, in case we had a shopper searching for their lookalike. We’d then supply them to the shopper to selected. Purchasers have a variety of budgets so it’s good to have a spread of lookalikes to cater for all eventualities. Lookalikes who aren’t absolute useless ringers might earn £250-£450 a reserving, price’s very a lot rely on accuracy of the lookalike and the present reputation of their celeb double.

‘I actually targeted on the fluffy brows and tender smokey eye to actually give her that related look that Chloe appears to put on on the pink carpet.’

Bridie admitted she wasn’t satisfied by her makeover and mentioned the make-up gave the phantasm she had a fuller face.

‘I positively did not seem like myself,’ she mentioned. ‘I used to be utterly reworked and felt like a drag queen (which is on no account a foul factor).

‘I do not suppose I seemed very similar to Chloe, nevertheless it was certainly a valiant effort to vary my face.

‘Though Chloe has a really small face and I believe the contouring made mine look larger.

‘The make-up wasn’t flattering in any respect, and by some means removed my chin, gave me an additional one, and made my face look lots plumper than traditional!

‘Chloe has a smaller face and a sharp chin whereas my look was lots heavier than my traditional no-make up look.

‘I don’t suppose it was one thing I might get used to – lots darker as properly, and I believe it positively aged me!

‘Chloe is three years youthful than me however this look made me look a decade older.

‘I can positively see how the make-up artist was very proficient and the way she might make somebody over to seem like a distinct individual, nevertheless it felt extra like cosplay than a sensible lookalike.

‘I believe if I’d opted for somebody who’s extra recognisable and had extra iconic seems to be it could have been extra convincing!’

Bridie (pictured centre) acquired stares from strangers however does not suppose that anybody realised that was she’s presupposed to be Chloe

Talking about her time strolling the Excessive Road, Bridie continued: ‘Individuals have been positively stopping and searching, however I do not suppose that was as a result of I seemed like Chloe, however extra as a result of I used to be posing in the midst of a busy road and getting in individuals’s method.

‘Individuals have been turning as if I used to be well-known and making an attempt to determine who I used to be, however I don’t suppose anybody thought I used to be Chloe.’

Bridie believes she would not be capable of earn an revenue as Chloe’s lookalike, regardless of having been informed they’ve similarities previously.

She added: ‘I don’t see it in any respect. I believe it is simply that I’ve inexperienced eyes and generally have blonde hair, which I additionally suppose is why I’ve been informed I seem like Dannii Minogue and Amanda Seyfried – however I do not see both!’

BRIDIE’S VERDICT: three/10