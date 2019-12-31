Celebrities across the globe ring in 2020 and a new decade

By Andrew Bullock For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:31 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 14:44 EST, 31 December 2019

Commercial

2020 was welcomed with open arms by a slew of celebrities on Tuesday night, as they rang in a model new decade from throughout the globe and wished their followers a affluent new yr.

Kicking issues off from Sirru Fen Fushi within the Maldives had been Rochelle and Marvin Humes, and their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina.

The household of 4 hit a lavish seashore occasion for the celebrations, with Rochelle and Marvin posing for a snap beneath an archway bedecked with twinkling lights.

‘C’mon 2020 let’s go!’ Kicking off the celeb New Yr’s Eve festivities from Sirru Fen Fushi within the Maldives had been Rochelle and Marvin Humes, and their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina

‘We’re all off to the seashore occasion so earlier than the [champagne] kicks in… Comfortable New Yr to you and yours from us and ours… C’MON 2020 let’s go… [sic],’ she captioned the snap, as she cuddled as much as her JLS star husband.

In additional photographs shared on her tales, Rochelle posted snaps from the seashore occasion they attended – with Marvin was DJing at – and a candy snap of him doting on his ‘groupie’ daughters.

Following go well with within the Maldives – who’re 5 hours forward of the UK – had been the Faiers household.

TOWIE alum Sam was seen partying – additionally on a seashore – together with her daughter Rosie – accomplice Paul and their son Paul Jr additionally with them, off-camera.

Anticipating: Pregnant Millie Waterproof coat uploaded a snap of her and husband Hugo Taylor wanting cosy, as they ready to spend their closing New Yr’s Eve collectively as a household of two

All smiles: Ferne McCann wished her followers a cheerful new yr from Dubai, importing a snap of her in a pink satin costume

Seashore life: Amanda Holden – additionally on a seashore – shared a snap together with her household, posting: ‘#happynewyear from us to you ❤️!’

Sam’s pal Ferne McCann wished her followers a cheerful new yr from Dubai, importing a snap of her in a pink satin costume.

She captioned it: ‘A real smile for a lot of causes☺️Seeing the brand new yr in with my darling buddies in Dubai – blissful new years eve darlings!’

Pregnant Millie Waterproof coat uploaded a snap of her and husband Hugo Taylor wanting cosy, as they ready to spend their closing New Yr’s Eve collectively as a household of two.

‘Comfortable new yr! Might 2020 be your greatest yr but. Deliver on the subsequent decade⚡️!’ she typed.

Amanda Holden – additionally on a seashore – shared a snap together with her household, posting: ‘#happynewyear from us to you ❤️!’