Celebrities Who’ve Fallen For Their Fans & Normal Folk!

Some followers can solely dream of assembly their celeb crushes, however there are a choose few who’ve been fortunate sufficient thus far and even marry a star.

Learn on for a number of of our favourite IRL love tales from star stans and the conventional folks (beneath)!:

Justin Bieber

Sure, we all know they’re each well-known… BUT the longer term Mr. & Mrs. Justin Bieber really met method again when due to her father Stephen Baldwin in 2009. Clearly, Hailey Bieber went on to turn out to be a mannequin (although she was completely a Belieber again within the day) and so they ultimately re-met and commenced courting (twice), later getting married. What number of different can say they’ve their first assembly on digital camera? Ch-ch-check it out (beneath):

Matt Damon

Matt Damon met his future spouse Luciana Barroso whereas she was bartending in Miami, Florida in April 2003 because the Massachusetts-native was filming Caught on You. The couple turned engaged in September 2005 and married in a personal civil ceremony in December 2005. What a dream romance — like one thing out of a film!

Patrick Dempsey

After his divorce in 1994, Patrick Dempsey met hairstylist and make-up artist Jillian Fink when the Gray’s Anatomy star went into the salon for a hair minimize. After three years of getting his mop minimize by Fink, he requested her out and so they married in July 1999.

Elvis Presley

Whereas stationed in Germany, Elvis Presley met Priscilla Beaulieu when she was solely 14 in 1959. Regardless of their ten 12 months age hole, the 2 continuously hung out collectively till he departed West Germany. After staying in contact for nearly three years, her mother and father allowed her to maneuver to Memphis in March 1963 underneath the settlement she would attend highschool and stay in a separate home till she graduated, and that they’d ultimately be allowed to marry, which they did in 1967.

Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer met his future spouse Kayte Walsh, who was then working as a flight attendant, whereas he was on a visit to New York in 2009. They started seeing one another despite the fact that he was nonetheless married on the time to former Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer. Kelsey and Camille later divorced, and the Fraiser alum married Kayte two weeks later in 2011, and as we speak has three kids along with her.

Conan O’Brien

Conan O’Brien met copywriter Liza Powel in 2000 whereas they have been doing a sketch on Late Evening with Conan O’Brien. The 2 dated for 18 months earlier than marrying in 2002.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer was launched to her future husband Chris Fischer through her assistant, Molly Fischer (AKA Chris’ sister) round fall 2016, and so they later tied the knot in February 2018 earlier than welcoming their first little one Gene Attell in Could 2019.

