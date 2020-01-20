Celebrity astrologer Kelli Fox reveals your perfect partner for 2020 according to your star sign

FEMAIL’s resident zodiac skilled, Australian astrologer Kelli Fox (pictured) has revealed the proper love match for each star signal

Movie star astrologer Kelli Fox has simplified courting for the foreseeable future by figuring out the proper match for each star signal.

Kelli, an Australian zodiac skilled, says daring and daring indicators like Sagittarius and Aries are exceptionally suited, because of their shared love of journey, journey and dwelling life properly outdoors the field.

Mental Gemini is the proper associate for inquisitive, artistic Aquarius, who’re equally matched of their thirst for data and and invention.

Reverse indicators like Taurus and Virgo are a match made in heaven and much more so within the bed room, having fun with an intense sexual chemistry not often skilled in different partnerships.

ARIES (21 MARCH – 19 APRIL)

Aries girl: Leo

The adventurous feminine Aries craves somebody who shines just like the solar, making limelight loving Leo her good match.

Leo laps up all of the pure, unpretentious love provided by an Aries girl, and in flip offers absolute loyalty, which makes her really feel like the one lady on this planet.

Aries man: Sagittarius

Aries is a natural-born chief with massive ambitions, and laid again Sagittarius is comfortable to observe in his footsteps.

Sagittarius is attracted by Aries’ uncooked, charming appeal, whereas Aries desires a fun-loving associate he can occasion and discover with at a second’s discover.

Sagittarius’ difficult to tame nature means Aries is at all times chasing their affection ultimately, which is strictly what turns him on.

TAURUS (20 APRIL – 20 MAY)

Taurus girl: Capricorn

The Taurus girl craves a steady however affectionate lover who wants her and makes her really feel cherished, and Capricorn offers precisely the consolation and safety she wants.

Taurus by no means will get bored with hugs, kisses and most of all, receiving items, whereas Capricorn is protected within the data their Taurus love is at all times there supporting them.

The Taurus girl is without doubt one of the solely indicators who really appreciates the sacrifices Capricorn makes, and in flip, Capricorn by no means takes her loving nature as a right.

Taurus man: Most cancers

It is a match made in heaven between earth signal Taurus and water signal Most cancers, who stability one another brilliantly, serving to to keep away from the rut each indicators are well-known for getting caught in.

Taurus craves bodily safety whereas Most cancers yearns for emotional stability. This match is extra romantic than sexual, however that does not make it any much less intense.

The Taurus man feels compelled to put the inspiration for caring Most cancers to construct a household, who in flip offers Taurus with the routine and luxury he craves.

GEMINI (21 MAY – 20 JUNE)

Gemini girl: Aquarius

The feminine Gemini usually struggles to search out an mental equal, however they meet their match in quirky, assured Aquarius.

Aquarius, who by no means cares what others suppose, is of course inclined to carve their ow path in life, discovering and inventing new issues alongside the best way.

This stimulates mental Gemini, creating limitless potential for enlightened conversations.

The Gemini lady offers meals for thought, suggestions and new data, whereas Aquarius opens the gates of risk, each in life and in love.



Gemini man: Libra

The Gemini man wants somebody who fascinates and confuses him, and Libra is the proper individual to make his head spin in all the precise methods.

Libra’s appeal, sociability and harmonious nature is the breath of recent air clever, analytical Gemini must keep away from taking himself too severely.

CANCER (21 JUNE – 22 JULY)

Most cancers girl: Scorpio

The everlasting hopeless romantic, Most cancers likes to take pleasure in fantasies and longs for an intense, all encompassing sort of love.

Passionate Scorpio is simply the signal to protect Most cancers from the cruel actuality of the world and provides her the depth she needs, and in flip, the feminine Crab is never overwhelmed by the Scorpion’s full-on nature.

Few others take pleasure in Scorpio’s relentless drive as a lot as a Most cancers girl.



Most cancers man: Virgo

The Most cancers man desires of caring for somebody, even when he would not at all times admit to it, and Virgo craves somebody who appreciates their organised and exacting persona.

These water and earth indicators are an impeccable match within the bed room, which each take into account to be a sacred house.

Behind closed doorways, the perfectionist Virgin is wild and keen to strive something, and is aware of the right way to create the imaginative fantasies the Most cancers man privately longs to dwell out.

LEO (23 JULY – 22 AUGUST)

Leo girl: Aries

The feminine Leo has sufficient satisfaction for 2, and Aries straight-talking honesty is each intriguing and flattering for a girl who at all times expects potential suitors to brush her off her ft.

Aries loves the chance to make the kind of grand gestures of affection which Leo craves, and can readily shout their emotions from the rooftops which leaves the Lion feeling wished, adored, and most significantly, the centre of consideration.

Leo man: Sagittarius

The bigger than life Leo man must be idolised and entertained always, and Sagittarius – the joker of the zodiac – is the proper match.

Sagittarius is fascinated with how Leo commits himself to mastering the whole lot he touches, performing as cheerleader whereas their Lion lover performs because the star of the present.

Leo loves it when others marvel at their associate’s magnificence and power, as a result of a praise for his or her different half can be a praise for them.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 22 SEPTEMBER)

Virgo girl: Taurus

The female Virgo wants a associate who appreciates the thousands and thousands of how she makes life run easily and appear easy, and nobody values a easy trip greater than Taurus.

In flip, Taurus brings much-needed down time and pleasure to appease intense and pushed Virgo.

The Bull is never intimidated by the Virgo girl’s try for perfection and by no means shocked by the outspoken opinions she is inclined to share.

Taurus desires to spend time in mattress doing all of the issues Virgo is simply too shy to ask of some other lover, and can wait patiently for her to come back residence so the eagerness can actually start.

Virgo man: Capricorn

Virgo males are arguably the fussiest of the zodiac, however they meet their match in hardworking Capricorn who comes closest to their concept of perfection.

By no means inappropriate and at all times discrete, Capricorn is a Virgo male’s dream lover, embodying an individual with nice ambition but in addition an insatiable sensual aspect keen to indulge each intricate fantasy the Virgo man desires up.

Capricorn additionally needs a lifelong partnership constructed on success and achievement, which means there is no downside with Virgo working late or extra time on weekends.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 22 OCTOBER)

Libra girl: Aries

If you happen to’re looking for proof that opposites entice, look no additional than a relationship between Libra and Aries.

The Libra girl longs to be swept off her ft, and who higher for the job than daring and daring Aries?

However whether or not this partnership works in the long term is a unique story, as issues can start to bitter as soon as the preliminary romance and ‘honeymoon’ interval wears off.

Libra man : Sagittarius

Sagittarius is somebody the Libra man may be totally trustworthy with, with out worrying about beginning a combat or hurting their emotions.

This can be a liberating expertise for a male Libra, who usually struggles with being direct.

Libra and Sagittarius share a love of excellent meals, good wine and witty banter, and the Libra man is very happy to let Sagittarius take the lead as a result of he is aware of he has discovered somebody as enjoyable and honest as he’s.

Taurus desires to spend time in mattress doing all of the issues Virgo is simply too shy to ask of some other lover, and can wait patiently for her to come back residence so the eagerness can actually start (inventory picture)

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 21 NOVEMBER)

Scorpio girl: Capricorn

The mysterious and sexual Scorpio girl desires to dominate, and Capricorn likes a associate who takes cost of the connection.

Capricorn has a troublesome exterior and fragile core that fascinates Scorpio, who loves the thought of somebody who solely reveals secrets and techniques to them.

In flip, Capricorn finally lets their Scorpio woman in, constructing a wall round their union as if they’re the one two individuals on this planet.

Scorpio man: Pisces

The passionate Scorpio man desires to devour and be totally consumed by love, and craves a novel associate who’s keen to indulge of their deepest, darkest fantasies.

Individualistic Pisces is simply the ticket, dwelling life at an equally feverish emotional pitch.

Sexually, this partnership transcends the bodily, with each Scorpio and Pisces discovering non secular awakening in lovemaking.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 21 DECEMBER)

Sagittarius girl: Aries

Fiery Aries appreciates a Sagittarius girl’s adventurous nature greater than some other signal.

These friendship targeted indicators worth camaraderie above all else, which creates a relationship based mostly on mutual respect.

The Sagittarius girl wants freedom to roam, and if Aries would not wish to be proper by her aspect, they’re free to go their very own method.

Sagittarius man: Aquarius

The Sagittarius man yearns for a associate as unbiased as he’s, and one who likes to strive new issues and go to new locations.

Enter Aquarius, who can not help however march to the beat of their very own drum.

The Sagittarius man loves a revel and a lover who can sustain with them intellectually, whereas conserving intercourse attention-grabbing and thrilling.

Aquarius makes no calls for on their lover, which is the important thing to conserving footloose Sagittarius coming again for extra, each time.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 19 JANUARY)

Capricorn girl: Virgo

The Capricorn girl wants a lover who has their very own life but in addition desires to assist her obtain her targets.

She is discrete, elegant and complicated – the whole lot that encapsulates a typical Virgo, who won’t solely preserve her secrets and techniques but in addition discover pleasure to find new methods to please her.

The Capricorn girl works with Virgo to silently take over the world, as a result of nothing turns this pushed girl on greater than onerous graft.

Capricorn man: Pisces

The pushed Capricorn man wants a passionate relationship to stability their dedication to skilled commitments, making emotional and open Pisces their good match.

Pisces love is endlessly, prefer it or not, and so they preserve love coming as long as the Capricorn man is mild with their delicate coronary heart.

When others usually are not, Pisces is able to forgive and bathe their Capricorn mate with the tender affection they secretly lengthy for, whereas Pisces quietly loves the possessiveness of their Capricorn associate.

What indicators are one of the best within the bed room? Whereas some zodiac indicators show their bed room prowess like a badge of honour, others desire to maintain issues below wraps for the precise second. In line with astrologer Kelli Fox, these 5 indicators are the friskiest within the bed room – and a few might shock you! Aries: What’s foreplay? Don’t ask an Aries – they don’t know both. However dwelling within the current does have its perks, just like the amnesia Aries develops with regards to social mores and expectations after they’re feeling lustful. They’ve a pure animal charisma and youthful appeal, and what they lack in finesse and approach, they make up for in stamina and enthusiasm. Don’t anticipate rose petals and candles, however do anticipate to be up all night time and into the following day. If you happen to can match their enthusiasm, preserve it pleasant (and enjoyable), you simply might have a spherical two in your future. Virgo: Stunned? You shouldn’t be. This sensual signal is a grasp of element. None know bodily sensitivity fairly like a Virgo, and nobody research the human physique fairly like a Virgo. As soon as they know you’re discrete, it’s time to play, and so they have an in depth sport plan. They wish to know what turns you on and off, and so they’ll execute it with precision. However, you’ll need to coax from Virgo what they really need and revel in themselves, as a result of they have an inclination to make intercourse all about their companions. Scorpio: Scorpio, the seducer, offers you what you wish to get what Scorpio wants – which is the whole lot. As soon as they’ve determined that they need you, they wish to know all about you, and these masters of subtlety will push the envelope and browse all of your tiny clues that allow them know they’re hitting the precise spot. Nothing is taboo, however Scorpio lovers are something however showoffs. Intercourse is about deep intimacy for them – it isn’t nearly bodily pleasure, as a result of intercourse for a Scorpio is primarily psychological and secondarily bodily. Capricorn: BDSM, clandestine affairs, and secret lovers go well with Capricorn simply effective, as a result of intercourse offers them a non-public place to be susceptible, be human and be wild. They might come off as cool and aloof, however this Earth signal is a sensual creature stuffed with lust and fantasies that might make even Scorpio blush, and so they need somebody they will belief (by dedication or contract) to dwell out these kinky fantasies with. Aquarius: Whereas not probably the most sensual and even probably the most sexual of the indicators, Aquarius is the one most open to experimentation. Intercourse isn’t a giant deal to Aquarius, neither is dedication to only one individual. They’re extra more likely to determine with an alternate life-style – polyamory, orgies, unusual fetishes, group intercourse, and hi-tech intercourse toys are their bag. If it scandalises the neighbours, they’re into it, or they’re at the very least going to strive it, as a result of even intercourse isn’t enjoyable with out the shock worth.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)

Aquarius girl: Leo

The Aquarius girl loathes boredom, and if there’s one signal by no means concerned in a boring second, it is Leo.

Each indicators are cussed, up for a great debate and a wild occasion, whereas Leo’s self-focus fascinates their Aquarius associate who always thinks about everybody else and the world round them.

The very last thing she desires in love is a diluted model of actuality the place the whole lot is simply too regular, and Leo actually retains issues vibrant and attention-grabbing.

Aquarius man: Gemini

The one-of-a-kind Aquarius man would not actually have a ‘dream’ associate, slightly a normal concept of the numerous issues he expects in a lover – and Gemini embodies nearly all of them.

Gemini desires somebody who loves how they analyse the whole lot to a effective artwork, which Aquarius appreciates in spades, making life and love attention-grabbing.

Gemini is keen to indulge their Aquarius man’s wacky sexual whims, even probably the most scandalous, kinkiest ones.

PISCES (19 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)

Pisces girl: Scorpio

The Pisces girl has a weak spot for diamonds within the tough who may be polished to disclose their true magnificence.

And that is precisely what Scorpio does for his or her Pisces lover, wanting past their uncommon exterior to see the fascinating character which lies inside.

Collectively, these water indicators could make fantasy a actuality, creating an electrical romance few different indicators take pleasure in.

Pisces man: Taurus

The Pisces man is the dreamer of the zodiac, and is well dissatisfied by something lower than magic.

Taurus, alternatively, is totally human, however sleek, humble and appreciative of magnificence, identical to Pisces.

The Bull gently helps the Fish to worth actuality, and in flip, the Pisces man helps Taurus to search out non secular which means and true connection.