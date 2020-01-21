Celebrity Confirms They Will Be At WWE WrestleMania

There are plenty of rumors going round about WrestleMania this yr. One received began just lately well-known comic will likely be part of the present of reveals. We’re undecided if he’ll seem as a part of the occasion, however Gabriel Iglesias will likely be within the constructing.

Comic Gabriel Iglesias is itemizing WWE WrestleMania 36 on the record of dates for his “Beyond The Fluffy Tour 2020.” He’s additionally itemizing April fifth in Tampa, Florida.

Iglesias is an enormous WWE fan and has attended WrestleMania previously. That is definitely an indication to followers that he will likely be on the present of reveals and RAW After WrestleMania this yr.

Should you have a look at the tour dates beneath on his official web site WrestleMania isn’t listed. He will likely be at WrestleMania, nevertheless it’s unclear if he will likely be truly showing on display screen.