Celebrity makeup artist reveals five tips to keeping your makeup looking great all day long

A celeb make-up artist, who has labored with the likes of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, has revealed his prime 5 tricks to hold your face trying good all day lengthy.

Rupert Kingston, 46, from Marlow in Buckinghamshire, who’s the co-founder of Delilah cosmetics, has been within the business for practically 20 years in the past, and has labored in movie, tv and vogue.

Through the years he is developed abilities for creating gorgeous appears to be like by working with everybody from prime fashions and actresses to stars of the tv and music enterprise – together with the likes of Yasmin Le Bon, Women Aloud Daybreak French and Jennifer Saunders, Lorraine Kelly, Nell McAndrew and Katherine Jenkins.

Nevertheless, his actual ardour is making these appears to be like straightforward and wearable for all girls and now, talking completely to FEMAIL, he has shared his prime hacks on maintaining your make-up in place from day to night.

WEAR LESS

This may occasionally appear counter-intuitive, however put on much less. Most make-up formulations are usually not designed to be slathered on in heavy layers.

Usually an excessive amount of make-up in a single space signifies that the product will shift round, both gathering in nice strains or simply sliding straight off.

It is higher to use merchandise which might be wealthy in pigments, in smaller quantities; a dab of concealer to the cheeks and brow, a lightweight sweep of a brightly colored blusher, and a lip color simply dabbed on the lips will last more and look extra pure.

LOOK FOR ‘OPPOSITE’ PRODUCTS

Perceive your pores and skin sort and decide the alternative formulation. DrIer pores and skin varieties will profit so a lot better from moisture wealthy formulations, cream blushers, liquid eye shadows and dewy foundations.

Nevertheless, oily pores and skin varieties ought to search for powder based mostly merchandise like compact bronzers, powder blushes and unfastened setting powders.

If the pores and skin sort and the make-up formulation are correctly balanced, the make-up will look more energizing and subsequently final for much longer.

LONG LIVE LONG WEAR

Do not be frightened of long-wear formulation. To keep away from the dreaded panda eye, use long-wear waterproof eye liners and eyeshadows.

Our newly launched trio of Gel Liners for eye and forehead are the right lengthy lasting multi-taskers, with 24 hour endurance and unimaginable versatility.

That being stated, I meet so many ladies who’re involved that in the event that they use some of these merchandise they gained’t be capable to get them off, however by no means worry!

The trick is to make use of an oil based mostly eye make-up remover – some of these cleansers will gently soften the make-up away with none tugging or pulling on the delicate pores and skin across the eyes.

Should you do that first you possibly can then cleanse the pores and skin as regular to take away any traces of the remaining oil.

Nevertheless, I’m nonetheless reasonably cautious of “waterproof” mascaras – nothing appears to take them off and most mascaras today are water-resistant anyway, so you actually shouldn’t want one.

KEEP OIL FOR BEDTIME

Attempt to save your richer, heavier moisturiser for bedtime, decide a lighter weight lotion to go below make-up. You’re on the lookout for one thing that seems like it’s increased in water, not oil.

Strive your moisturiser on the again of you hand. Does your hand look moist and clean, or shiny and oily? if it’s the latter, then that layer of oil is simply going to intervene together with your make-up.

If you’re dry-skinned then search for foundations that may assist provide the moisture you want, reasonably than depend on your morning moisturiser.

Secondly, at all times use a primer. The concept primer is ‘simply one other layer’ is a false impression. Skincare is absorbed into your pores and skin, you don’t need your make-up to do the identical factor.

Primer is the barrier that locks your skincare in, while lifting the make-up away from the pores and skin. This can permit that make as much as keep in place longer, that means you’ll need much less and it’ll look extra pure.

BRUSH UP ON YOUR BRUSH SKILLS

Make-up utilized with a brush will last more. I do know it’s so handy to make use of your fingers – it’s faster and they’re at all times on the finish of your hand once you want them – however typically the make-up is utilized inconsistently, with an excessive amount of in some areas and never sufficient in others.

Make-up utilized with a brush will apply extra evenly over the face and last more, this particularly applies to lotions and fluids like lipstick and basis.