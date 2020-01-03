Celebrity Sex Fetishes Revealed!

Each celeb likes to get down and soiled when the temper strikes, however some get pleasure from a extra acquired kink!

Over time, fairly a number of stars have opened up about their extra unconventional bed room proclivities — a few of which others could discover the exact opposite of horny!

We imply, we guess a lot of you Perezcious readers would think about golden showers to be loco, however one celeb particularly apparently can’t get (erm, give) sufficient of ‘em!

When you assume that’s an odd fetish, simply wait till you learn concerning the actress who says she as soon as had a full-on knife struggle with a sexual accomplice (and, no, the reply gained’t shock you)!

Sit again, chill out, and a flip for the taboo…

CLICK HERE to view “Celebrity Sex Fetishes!”

CLICK HERE to view “Celebrity Sex Fetishes!”

CLICK HERE to view “Celebrity Sex Fetishes!”

CLICK HERE to view “Celebrity Sex Fetishes!”

CLICK HERE to view “Celebrity Sex Fetishes!”