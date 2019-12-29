Celery & apple soup

By Annie Bell For You Journal

SERVES four

2 heads of celery

25g unsalted butter

1 onion, peeled and chopped

1 consuming apple (approx 150g), peeled, cored and diced

150ml white wine

600ml turkey or vegetable inventory

sea salt and black pepper

three heaped tbsp finely snipped chives

four tsp crème fraîche

Slice the celery hearts and stalks that will be tender sufficient to eat uncooked, and hold the remaining for the stockpot – you must have 400g-500g in whole.

Soften the butter in a big pan over a medium-low warmth and fry the celery and onion for about 10 minutes till softened, shiny and beginning to color, stirring sometimes. Stir within the apple, add the wine and simmer till nicely lowered, then add the inventory and a few seasoning. Deliver to the boil, cowl and simmer for 10 minutes.

Pour a lot of the liquid into a big bowl by way of a sieve and liquidise the remaining greens in batches in a blender, very completely to interrupt up any fibres. Stir this again in with the remainder of the inventory and add 2 tablespoons of the chives. Serve with a teaspoon of crème fraîche within the centre, and one of many trimmings (beneath), with the remaining chives scattered excessive.

THE TRIMMINGS

Turkey Pile 100g finely shredded cooked turkey within the centre of the soup on prime of the crème fraîche.

Cheese Scatter 75g crumbled stilton, lancashire or goat’s cheese and 40g finely chopped walnuts over the soup.

Seafood Pile 100g skinny strips of smoked salmon or crabmeat within the centre of the soup on prime of the crème fraîche.

TIP You may make the soup prematurely and freeze it.