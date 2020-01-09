Celeste, BBC Music's Sound Of 2020 Winner, Shares New Song “Stop This Flame”

Celeste has been topped the winner of BBC Music's Sound Of 2020 in. The British-Jamaican singer was chosen by a panel of 170 tastemakers together with critics, DJs, radio and TV producers, streaming consultants, competition bookers, and alumni artists like Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi. In celebration of the win, she's shared a brand new track, a catchy and vaguely jazz-indebted uptempo R&B track known as “Stop This Flame.” Test it out beneath.

Final 12 months, Celeste was named BBC Music Introducing Artist Of The Yr 2019, and in 2020, she'll embark on a headline tour throughout the UK. “2019 was an incredible year for me and I could never have predicted half of the things that happened,” she says in an announcement. “A few of my favourite recollections have been the dwell exhibits. From performing ‘Strange’ for the very first time on the Lexington for BBC Introducing, going dwell with Annie Mac from Maida Vale, to Jools Holland. I’m so grateful for each alternative I’ve had to this point and am wanting ahead to what 2020 will carry. “

“Celeste is a phenomenal talent, a voice that does not come around often and when you are exposed to it, is impossible to ignore,” provides BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac says. “I have received countless emotional texts from listeners who have had to sit in their car and lose themselves to her song 'Strange' before carrying on with their evening. Her songwriting is personal and poignant but with universal appeal. I think she could easily join the longlist of Sound Of winners who went on to be global stars. I can't wait to hear more from Celeste and all of our longlist in 2020. “

Simple Life, Yungblud, Pleasure Crookes, and Inhaler additionally made the highest 5 within the Sound Of 2020 in. The remainder of the longlist featured Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee, Georgia, Inhaler, and Squid. Earlier winners embody Sigrid, Years & Years, Sam Smith, HAIM, Michael Kiwanuka, Ellie Goulding, Adele, and 50 Cent.