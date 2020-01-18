Celine Dion pauses her concert in Miami and opens up about the passing of her mother

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com

Printed: 02:38 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:21 EST, 18 January 2020

Celine Dion was by her mom’s bedside, surrounded by instant relations, when she handed away on the age of 92 late Thursday night time in Montreal.

Not eager to miss a efficiency as a result of the household matriarch would have needed that means, the 51-year-old celebrity devoted Friday night time’s live performance in Miami to her mom, Thérèse Tanguay Dion.

And the Canadian native did not disappoint when she delivered an emotionally charged efficiency in entrance of a packed crowd at American Airways Area, that included a pause within the present to handle her passing.

‘I am fairly positive that you simply heard the information about my mother passing away early this morning,’ she started, which set off a loud collective sigh from the viewers.

She then modified the somber tone to a roar of cheers by assuring followers: ‘However I am doing okay and we’re all okay.’

Preventing again tears, Dion went on to speak about how her mom was sick for fairly awhile, and that the household knew she would not be with them for lengthy.

She went on to disclose that the household obtained a name from nurses two days prior to inform them that ‘her time was coming quickly.’

‘So final night time I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal, and I spent the night at her bedside. We informed tales. We sang songs. We hugged one another and we mentioned our goodbyes,’ she revealed, which pulled on the heartstrings of the group.

‘We’re fairly positive that mother waited for us to be all collectively yet one more time.’

It was that line that obtained essentially the most response from followers.

Dion was nonetheless capable of go on and belt out the remainder of the present decked out on an eye catching crimson sequin gown and matching heels.

The present was a part of her Braveness World Tour that started in September in Quebec Metropolis, and goes till September 18, 2020.

Nicknamed Maman Dion, Thérèse Tanguay Dion was the mom of 14 kids, labored as a tv host and was a proud philanthropist.

Celine typically took her mom to her performances and was photographed along with her at many crimson carpet occasions.

