Celtic v Rangers: How to watch Old Firm derby on TV and live stream

Celtic host Rangers in a fiery Previous Agency derby conflict that might go a great distance towards figuring out the final word Scottish Premiership champions in 2019/20.

The Bhoys sit 5 factors clear on the high, although Rangers have a sport in hand and would shift the title race into their very own palms in the event that they get one over Celtic this weekend.

What time is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 29th December 2019.

Learn how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and stay stream

You possibly can watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Celtic are on a roll – they’ve misplaced simply as soon as and gained 17 of 19 within the league up to now this marketing campaign.

Rangers stay official title contenders however each result’s essential within the race for high spot and doubtless can’t afford any slip ups in Previous Agency clashes till the tip of the season.

Alfredo Morelos returned to the aspect following suspension with a winner towards Kilmarnock with a degree to show, and will do sufficient to squeeze out a draw.

Prediction: Celtic 1-1 Rangers