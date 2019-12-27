Celtic v Rangers: How to watch Old Firm derby on TV and live stream

Celtic host Rangers in a fiery Previous Agency derby conflict that might go a good distance towards figuring out the final word Scottish Premiership champions in 2019/20.

The Bhoys sit 5 factors clear on the high, although Rangers have a sport in hand and would shift the title race into their very own palms in the event that they get one over Celtic this weekend.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces it’s essential learn about methods to watch the Celtic v Rangers sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 29th December 2019.

Find out how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and reside stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Most important Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

For those who don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the match by way of NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all without having a contract. NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Celtic are on a roll – they’ve misplaced simply as soon as and received 17 of 19 within the league to date this marketing campaign.

Rangers stay respectable title contenders however each result’s essential within the race for high spot and possibly can’t afford any slip ups in Previous Agency clashes till the tip of the season.

Alfredo Morelos returned to the facet following suspension with a winner in opposition to Kilmarnock with a degree to show, and will do sufficient to squeeze out a draw.

Prediction: Celtic 1-1 Rangers