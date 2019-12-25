Celtics serve depleted Raptors a lump of Christmas coal

The Boston Celtics introduced lumps of coal over the border and dumped them everywhere in the Raptors on Christmas Day. Toronto’s first vacation look since 2001 didn’t go so effectively, as no person delivered a wholesome Pascal Siakam to them earlier within the morning. The short-handed Raptors fell 118-102 to a pointy bunch of Celtics within the NBA’s Christmas kickoff sport.

Guards Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown each performed the Grinch position in ruining the day for Raptors followers. Each have been very good. Walker had 22 factors, whereas Brown matched walker’s 5 made three-pointers and turned in probably the greatest video games of his profession, with 30 factors. Brown was almost unstoppable, hitting 10-of-13 shot makes an attempt. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 27 factors, Chris Boucher dropped a career-best 24 off of the bench, Kyle Lowry added 14, Serge Ibaka 12.

Sadly for Toronto, the staff was nonetheless with out three of its key gamers, prime scorer Pascal Siakam, prime defender Marc Gasol and prime reserve Norman Powell. Siakam’s vitality and skills have been badly missed, as have been Gasol’s defensive smarts and Powell’s scoring punch. OG Anunoby and Patrick McCaw contributed little or no offensively and rookie Terence Davis had a uncommon off-night. With the Celtics raining three-pointers from everywhere in the ground, the entire absences proved expensive, though VanVleet, Lowry, Boucher and Ibaka have been all stable.

The brilliant lights didn’t seem to faze the Raptors, who jumped on a sled and rocketed out to a 10-Zero lead, however a fast timeout by Celtics coach Brad Stevens appeared to get the guests circled and so they by no means trailed once more after grabbing a 14-13 lead.

Solely two Raptors gamers had performed on Christmas earlier than. Serge Ibaka had accomplished it six instances whereas with Oklahoma Metropolis, whereas Patrick McCaw performed in two current ones for Golden State.

The Celtics had Gordon Hayward again within the lineup after he had missed all however three video games as a result of separate accidents since Nov. 9. Hayward had a pleasant all-around effort with 14 factors, six assists and 5 rebounds. Boston hit 14 three-pointers to solely eight for the Raptors and the Celtics shot 50% from the ground general.

The loss ended Toronto’s NBA report 34-game dwelling successful streak in opposition to Atlantic Division opponents. The earlier loss had come in opposition to New York on Dec. 13, 2015.

The groups will meet once more on Saturday in Boston, with the Celtics finishing a back-to-back that evening.

