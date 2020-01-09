Census Exercise To Seek Info On Toilets, Owned Vehicles, Mobile Numbers

Census officers have been directed to ask as many as 31 questions (Representational)

Enumerators of the census will search the cellular variety of the top of the household, info associated to bogs, TV, Web, automobiles owned, supply of consuming water moreover asking different questions throughout the home itemizing part of the train starting April 1.

In a notification, the Registrar Basic and Census Commissioner mentioned the census officers have been directed to ask as many as 31 questions to gather info from each family throughout the home itemizing and housing census train scheduled from April 1 to September 30.

The notification, nevertheless, made it clear that the cellular quantity will likely be sought just for census-related communication and never for some other function.

The opposite info that will likely be sought from each family is: whether or not the household owns a phone, cell phone, smartphone, bicycle, scooter, bike, moped, automobile or jeep or van, radio or transistor, tv, laptop computer or pc or has entry to the web.

Data will likely be sought on constructing quantity (municipal or native authority or census quantity), census home quantity, predominant materials of the ground, wall and roof of the census home, use of census home, situation of the census home, family quantity, complete variety of individuals usually residing within the family, identify of the top of the family and the individual’s intercourse.

The numerators will ask whether or not the top of the family belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe or Different class, possession standing of the census home, variety of dwelling rooms solely in possession of the family, variety of married couple(s) residing within the family, foremost supply of consuming water, availability of consuming water supply and foremost cereal consumed within the family.

Questions associated to foremost supply of lighting, whether or not the household has entry to a bathroom, the kind of rest room, waste water outlet, availability of bathing facility, availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection and foremost gas used for cooking can even be requested by the enumerators, the notification mentioned.

The 2021 census will likely be carried out by a cell phone utility, transferring away from the standard pen and paper.

The census could have its reference date as March 1, 2021, however for snow-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand it is going to be October 1, 2020.

The central authorities has additionally determined to organize a Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) by September 2020 which will likely be carried out together with the home itemizing part of the census.

The NPR will likely be an inventory of ordinary residents of the nation.

