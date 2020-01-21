Centauri manages 52-42 victory against Pagosa Springs

The Centauri Falcons beat the Pagosa Springs Pirates by a rating of 52-42 on Saturday.

Pagosa Springs was lead in scoring by Mitch Lewis who put up 12 factors, whereas additionally accumulating 4 rebounds and one help. Aidan O’Donnell and Ryan Lewis additionally had notable video games contributing 10 factors every.

Each groups will keep at house of their subsequent contest, with Centauri internet hosting Bayfield and Pagosa Springs taking up Monte Vista.

Centauri has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.



