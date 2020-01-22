Centauri secures 52-42 victory over Pagosa Springs

The Centauri Falcons defeated the Pagosa Springs Pirates by a rating of 52-42 on Saturday.

Pagosa Springs was lead in scoring by Mitch Lewis who scored 12 factors, whereas additionally gathering 4 rebounds and one help. Aidan O’Donnell helped the hassle by chipping in 10 factors, 4 rebounds, and two assists.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Centauri internet hosting Bayfield and Pagosa Springs taking up Monte Vista.

Centauri has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up at this time



This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is on the market.