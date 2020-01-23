Centre Accuses Kerala Of Not Spending Half Of Rs 3,000-Crore Flood Aid

The Kerala authorities has been at loggerheads with the centre over flood assist.

New Delhi:

The centre has accused the Kerala authorities of not spending 50 per cent of the funds launched for reduction and rehabilitation functions after the 2018 floods.

The Ministry of Residence Affairs had launched Rs three,000 crore as reduction within the aftermath of the floods, which claimed 488 lives and brought on widespread devastation within the state. “Of the Rs 3,000 crore we released, they spent only 50 per cent,” a senior official advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

The official stated that though Kerala requested for a further Rs 2,000 crore in funding, the centre wouldn’t give it within the absence of an utilisation certificates. “Funds amounting to Rs 3,048.39 crore was given to Kerala in December 2018 as relief for the floods that year. As of April 2019, the state government spent just Rs 900 crore and no utilisation certificates came for the remaining Rs 2,100 crore,” he added.

The official stated that the Kerala authorities spent some extra funds from April to December-end, nevertheless it solely got here as much as about half the sanctioned quantity of Rs three,048.39 crore.

Kerala had sought Rs four,700 crore as compensation from the central authorities for harm brought on as a result of 2018 floods, which was termed because the worst this century. Not less than 488 folks died in Kerala amid monsoon rains and floods, which hit 14 districts of the state in 2018.

In keeping with the official, the centre didn’t take any resolution on the state’s request for the 2019 flood harm compensation as a result of all of the utilisation certificates for the primary tranche of funds had been but to return in. “The Union government will release more funds only after receiving utilisation certificates for funds already given to Kerala,” one other official stated.