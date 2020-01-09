Centre Committed To Bring Culprits Of Anti-Sikh Riots To Justice: S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar stated the federal government had reopened and reinvestigated instances (File)

New Delhi:

The federal government is dedicated to making sure that perpetrators of atrocities throughout the 1984 anti-Sikh riots are dropped at justice, Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Thursday.

He was interacting with expat Indians in Australia, Surinam, the US, Singapore, Quatar, Malaysia, the UK and Mauritius by video conferencing on the event of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas when he made the remark.

To a query relating to misconceptions in regards to the Sikh group overseas, Mr Jaishankar stated among the many Indian communities overseas, Sikhs have been the foremost in shaping the model and picture of India.

Referring to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, he stated, “As a government, we are committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of atrocities are brought to justice. Where some cases regarding anti-Sikh riots were closed, we have had them reopened and reinvestigated. We have looked at compensation for people who have been affected by the riots of 1984.”

“Where we are concerned, there are no misperception about the Sikh community. They are an extraordinarily diligent, hardworking, patriotic and contributing community in India and abroad,” the exterior affairs minister stated.

There could also be a number of people who find themselves pursuing their very own agenda in a method that’s detrimental to the pursuits of India, however the overwhelming majority of this group is deeply hooked up to the welfare, safety and integrity of India, he asserted.

“In terms of what has happened in the past, I recognise that, having served in various embassies in last 30 years. We know that there have been complaints from the community,” Mr Jaishankar stated.

“We all know the reason for denial of consular services to some people. This government has taken the initiative to address that. We have decided that political asylees of Sikh origin and their family members who in the past could not obtain passports and consular services will now be allowed to do that,” he stated.

The federal government final September had faraway from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh international nationals concerned in anti-India actions and solely two individuals determine within the listing now.