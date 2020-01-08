Centre Gives Funds For Kumbh, But Not Ganga Sagar Mela: Mamata Banerjee

“Centre does not extend financial assistance for Ganga Sagar,” Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday mentioned the central authorities doesn’t present funds for the annual Gangasagar Mela, which is held in West Bengal, although it gives plenty of help to Kumbh Mela.

“Gangasagar Mela is at par with the Kumbh Mela. The Centre provides funds for Kumbh Mela but does not extend financial assistance for Ganga Sagar,” Ms Banerjee mentioned addressing the inauguration of Gangasagar Mela, 2020 at Outram Ghat within the metropolis.

Kumbh Mela is held in Haridwar, Allahabad, Nashik and Ujjain.

Itemizing the assorted initiatives taken up by the West Bengal authorities for the sleek holding of the Mela, held on the event of Makar Sankranti, Ms Banerjee mentioned her authorities has been making constant efforts to develop the Sagar Island the place it’s held.

The federal government has already rolled again the pilgrim tax.

Lakhs of pilgrims from throughout the nation collect yearly at Sagar Island, located on the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal, for the holy dip.