“Centre Hasn’t Taken Anyone Into Confidence”: Mayawati On Citizenship Law

BSP chief Mayawati stated centre ought to rethink Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), withdraw it.

Lucknow:

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday stated it’s “sad” that the federal government had not taken anybody into “confidence” earlier than bringing the Citizenship Modification Act and requested the Centre to withdraw it.

Chatting with reporters in Lucknow, Mayawati stated, “Centre has not taken anybody into confidence which could be very unhappy. That’s the reason, there’s a ”haahaakaar” (outcry) within the nation.”

She stated, “It is not that Muslims in neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, are not oppressed by their government. Crime and atrocities can happen with anyone. Hence, the Centre should reconsider the CAA, withdraw it, and bring a new law after consensus.”

Later replying to a query on CAA, Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR), Mayawati stated the Centre neither convened an all-party assembly nor did it ship this to a standing committee.

“The BSP had been repeatedly urging the Centre to first send the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to the Standing Committee, so that it can become an absolutely correct law,” she stated.

She stated owing to the inflexible stand of the Central authorities and its stubbornness, the CAA at first look seems to be divisive and unconstitutional.

“Despite several efforts of the government and the BJP, there are different types of confusion prevailing among the people. And, it is facing an unexpected and unprecedented opposition across the country.”