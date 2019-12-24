Centre Instructed States To Set Up Detention Centres: Maharashtra Congress

Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of constructing a false assertion in his Delhi rally (File)

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday claimed that Union Residence Ministry had instructed states to arrange detention centres for unlawful migrants in January this yr, and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of constructing a false assertion about such services at his Delhi rally.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant stated the state authorities beneath then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the MHA directive, had sought place for non permanent detention centres and a everlasting one was deliberate on a three-acre plot in Navi Mumbai.

He stated the state house division had despatched a letter on this to CIDCO on August 16 this yr.

He stated the letter from the Union authorities on January 9 to states was about detention centres for international nationals awaiting deportation after finishing their sentence resulting from non-confirmation of their nationality.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of constructing a false assertion in his Delhi rally by claiming there was no discuss of the Nationwide Register of Residents or detention centres on the Union authorities’s degree.

In the meantime, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye, reacting to Mr Sawant’s allegations, stated the detention centre proposal was based mostly on Supreme Courtroom orders of September, 2018.

“Sawant should read the papers he has acquired before making baseless allegations. The detention centres are to be set up as per Supreme court orders in response to a case filed by Collaborative Network for Research and Capacity Building (a not for profit organisation in Guwahati).”

“It had directed Union government to prepare a manual for detention centres, after which the ministry prepared draft of model detention centres and circulated it to states,” he stated.