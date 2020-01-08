Centre Keeps Bihar Waiting For Flood Funds, Opposition Slams Amit Shah

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Union Residence MInister Amit Shah, who can also be the BJP chief.

Patna:

With lower than a 12 months to go for the meeting polls, the centre has but once more stored Bihar’s Nitish Kumar authorities ready for the Rs four,000 crore it has demanded in flood damages.

Flood claims made by Bihar and Kerala weren’t given a lot credence within the Rs 5,908-crore aid fund launched by the central authorities to seven states lately. In accordance with a press launch, Karnataka received Rs 1,869.85 crore (totalling over Rs three,000 crore when taken along with the primary instalment of Rs 1,200 crore) whereas Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra acquired Rs 1,749.73 crore and Rs 1,500 crore respectively. Bihar, nonetheless, needed to make do with simply Rs 400 crore.

When upset Bihar officers questioned the rationale for extra funds not being allotted regardless of the state getting hit by floods two occasions in a row final 12 months, ensuing within the dying of over 200 individuals, they had been advised that another go to by a central crew can be required. The opposition, nonetheless, was removed from satisfied.

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Shivanand Tiwari termed it as a “clear-cut case of partisanism” by the central authorities, recalling the way it had granted simply Rs 1,700 crore as in comparison with the state’s demand for Rs 7,000 crore even the earlier 12 months. He additionally claimed that the BJP is aware of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not make a giant situation of it, given that he’s “more interested in striking a favourable seat-sharing deal than the people”.

Congress legislator Shakeel Ahmed Khan termed it as proof that the plight of the poor in Bihar doesn’t transfer Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Residence Minister Amit Shah. “What else can you expect from a Finance Ministry under the BJP?” he exclaimed.

Janata Dal United spokesperson C Tyagi admitted to being shocked by the low determine, however hoped that the central authorities would “walk the talk” quickly. Final 12 months, the Bihar authorities had disbursed Rs 2,000 crore amongst flood victims.