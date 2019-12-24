Centre Orders Withdrawal Of 7,000 Troops From Jammu And Kashmir

Residence Ministry has ordered “immediate” withdrawal of over 7,000 troops. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Union Residence Ministry has ordered “immediate” withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir after a safety evaluate, officers mentioned on Tuesday.

A complete of 72 corporations of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been ordered to “revert” to their places throughout the nation, they mentioned.

One such firm has about 100 personnel.

These items drawn from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB had been despatched to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre scrapped Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order issued on Monday, whereas 24 corporations of the Central Reserve Police Drive are being withdrawn, 12 every of the Border Safety Drive, Central Industrial Safety Drive, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal are being despatched again.

About 20 such corporations had been withdrawn from the valley early this month.