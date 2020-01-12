Centre Promoting Water Tourism, Riverfront Development: PM Modi

PM Modi additionally mentioned the advantages of increasing cruise tourism may even go to the folks of Bengal

Kolkata:

The Centre is selling water tourism by enterprise riverfront growth and setting a goal of accelerating the variety of cruise ships within the nation to 1,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned on Sunday.

“Central government is promoting cruise-based tourism. We have set a target to raise the number of cruise ships to 1,000 from the around 150 in the country now,” PM Modi mentioned, inaugurating the sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Belief on the Netaji Indoor stadium right here.

He mentioned the federal government was additionally creating the wanted infrastructure for aquariums, water parks, sea museums and cruises in cities and clusters linked to ports as a part of its riverfront growth programme.

“Tourism in West Bengal will get a boost from the riverfront development scheme. When comfortable facilities are created over 32 acres land for viewing the Ganges, the tourists will benefit,” he mentioned,

The Prime Minister additionally mentioned the advantages of increasing cruise tourism may even go to the folks of Bengal and the island dwellers within the Bay of Bengal.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)