Centre Refuses To Share Swiss Bank Account Details Of Indians: Report

The Finance Ministry has declined to share Swiss checking account particulars of Indians saying it’s lined below “confidentiality provisions” of a tax treaty signed between India and Switzerland.

In reply to an Proper to Data (RTI) question, the ministry additionally refused to reveal the small print of black cash obtained from different international international locations.

“Information exchanged under such tax agreements is covered under confidentiality provisions of respective agreements. Thus, disclosure of tax related information and information sought/obtained from foreign governments is exempted under section 8 (1) (a) and 8 (1) (f) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act,” it mentioned in response to the RTI utility filed by information company PTI’s journalist.

The part eight (1) (a) bars disclosure of knowledge “which would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State, relation with foreign State or lead to incitement of an offence”.

The opposite part exempts disclosure of “information received in confidence from foreign government”.

The ministry was requested to offer the small print of knowledge obtained from Switzerland associated to accounts of Indians in banks there. It was additionally requested to offer the small print of knowledge obtained from international international locations on black cash, together with particulars of such instances shared with India.

India had in September received the primary set of Swiss checking account particulars of its nationals below a brand new automated data trade pact.

India is amongst 75 international locations with which Switzerland’s Federal Tax Administration (FTA) has exchanged data on monetary accounts inside the framework of world requirements on AEOI or Automated Change of Data.

It’s feared that many Indians may need closed their accounts after a worldwide crackdown on black cash led to Switzerland buckling below worldwide strain to open its banking sector for scrutiny to clear the long-held notion of Swiss banks being a protected haven for undisclosed funds.

Switzerland agreed to AEOI with India after a protracted course of, together with evaluate of crucial authorized framework in India on knowledge safety and confidentiality.

The Nationwide Council of Utilized Financial Analysis (NCAER), that was one of many three institutes commissioned in 2011 by then UPA authorities to conduct a examine on black cash, has estimated wealth amassed outdoors India between $384 billion and $490 billion throughout the interval 1980 to 2010.

One other institute — Nationwide Institute of Monetary Administration (NIFM) — had in its findings mentioned the outcomes of estimation recommend that complete illicit outflow at the moment worth (together with alternative price) from India within the reform interval (1990-2008) is Rs 9,41,837 crore ($216.48 billion).

Importantly, illicit outflows from the nation are estimated on a mean to 10 per cent of the estimated unaccounted revenue.

Throughout the interval 1997-2009, illicit monetary flows in another country have been within the vary of zero.2% to 7.four% of GDP, based on the Nationwide Institute of Public Coverage and Finance (NIPFP).

These examine studies of the NIPFP, NCAER and NIFM had been obtained by the federal government on December 30, 2013, July 18, 2014, and August 21, 2014, respectively.

The findings of those studies had been made public by the Standing Committee on Finance in its preliminary report submitted within the Parliament in March this yr.