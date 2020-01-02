Centre Rejects Bihar’s Tableau For Republic Day Parade

Bihar’s proposed tableau was primarily based on the theme of “Jal-Jivan-Haryali mission”. (File)

Patna:

The Bihar authorities’s proposed tableau primarily based on the theme of “Jal-Jivan-Haryali mission” for the Republic Day parade in Delhi has failed to search out favour from the Centre, sources have advised information company Press Belief Of India.

Rejection of the proposal implies that Bihar is not going to be represented within the grand Republic Day parade at Rajpath within the nationwide capital.

Sources in Bihar Data Centre, Delhi, confirmed the rejection of Bihar’s proposed tableau.

They mentioned the bid didn’t discover favour on the bottom that it didn’t fullfill the required standards laid down for chosing tableaux from the states for the event.

Bihar had put ahead its tableau primarily based on the theme of ”Jal-Jivan-Haryali Abhiyan” launched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in October 2019 to spice up inexperienced cowl and the bottom water desk within the state.

Opposition RJD took potshot on the NDA authorities on the Centre for “humiliating” the individuals of Bihar by dismissing its tableau.

“They (NDA government at the Centre) earlier shot down Bihar”s demand for special status and has now rejected a proposal to showcase its scheme through a tableau on the Republic Day…. This is the truth of the ”double-engine” government trumpeted by the BJP,” RJD spokesman Mritunjan Tiwari mentioned.

The NDA governments on the Centre and in Bihar are cited by the ruling coalition leaders as “double engine” authorities to propel growth within the state.