Centre Rejects West Bengal’s Tableau Proposal For Republic Day Parade

Mamata Banerjee has stated she will not implement Citizenship Modification Act in Bengal.

Kolkata:

In what may spark contemporary tensions between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the BJP-led centre, the Union Ministry of Defence on Wednesday rejected her state’s tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade on January 26.

“The tableau proposal of West Bengal government was examined by the expert committee in two rounds of meetings. The tableau proposal of the West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the committee after deliberations in the second meeting,” the ministry stated in its assertion.

Then again, 22 proposals comprising 16 states and union territories and 6 ministries and departments have been shortlisted for the parade. The shortlist was compiled from as many as 56 tableau proposals — 32 from states and union territories and 24 from numerous ministries and departments — acquired by the central authorities.

“The expert committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and visual impact before making its recommendations. Due to time constraints arising out of the overall duration of the parade, only a limited number of tableaux can be shortlisted for participation in the parade,” the assertion learn, including that West Bengal was shortlisted for the 2019 Republic Day parade by means of an analogous course of.

Sources within the Bengal authorities stated they’re but to obtain official affirmation of their tableau’s choice. “We gave many proposals on the theme of developmental works in Bengal, including a model on saving water. We hoped it will be approved,” an official stated.

The Trinamool Congress-led Bengal authorities is at loggerheads with the central authorities over a number of points, and the increasing presence of the BJP within the japanese state forward of the 2021 meeting elections has additional intensified their rivalry.

Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly stated that she is not going to permit Bengal to be part of the proposed nationwide Nationwide Register of Residents, an assertion that the BJP claims is proof of her minority appeasement technique. Final month, a four-member delegation of Trinamool Congress politicians that visited BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh to satisfy households of these killed in violent protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act have been stopped by police personnel on the Lucknow airport.

The BJP management has now determined to launch a marketing campaign blitzkrieg in West Bengal to counter what it claims is the Trinamool’s “misinformation programmes” in opposition to the amended citizenship regulation and attain out to refugees. Protests throughout the nation have at the moment put the get together on the backfoot.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’ll assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution earlier than 2015. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular principals of the Structure.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro would be the chief visitor on the Republic Day celebrations.

(With inputs from ANI)