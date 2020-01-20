Centre rejigs senior officials, appoints 31 at Joint Secretary level

The Cupboard Committee on Appointments, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the choice on this regard.

In a significant rejig, the Centre on Monday accredited the appointment of 31 senior civil servants on the Joint Secretary (JS) degree or its equal, together with IAS officer Bharat H Khera as Joint Secretary within the Cupboard Secretariat.

The Cupboard Committee on Appointments, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the choice on this regard, a Ministry of Personnel order mentioned.

Of the 31 officers, 20 are from the Indian Administrative Service; two every from the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS), Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS); and one every from the Indian Postal Service (IPoS), Indian Railway Site visitors Service (IRTS), Indian Forest Service (IFoS), Indian Civil Account Service (ICAS) and Indian Defence Property Service (IDES).

Listing of the 31 officers

Khera, a 1995-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer, will change into Joint Secretary within the Cupboard Secretariat from the date he assumes cost of the publish, for a mixed tenure of seven years or till additional orders, whichever is earlier.

He replaces Chandra Shekhar Kumar, a 1992-batch Odisha cadre officer, who was appointed to the publish in January final yr for 5 years.

Ashok Kumar Parmar, a 1992-batch Jammu and Kashmir cadre officer, was appointed Advisor (JS degree), Inter-State Council Secretariat beneath the Ministry of Dwelling Affairs, by downgrading a vacant publish of Advisor, vice R. Rajagopal, a 1982-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer.

Ashutosh Agnihotri, a 1999-cadre Assam cadre IAS officer, will probably be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Dwelling Affairs, for a tenure of 5 years, vice SCL Das, a 1992-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizorama Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officer.

Shantanu, a 1997-batch Tripura cadre lAS officer, was appointed Joint Secretary, Division of Navy Affairs, for an general tenure of 5 years or till additional orders, whichever is earlier.

Rajeev Singh Thakur, a 1995-batch Rajasthan cadre lAS official, will probably be Joint Secretary, Division of Navy Affairs for an general tenure of 5 years or till additional orders, whichever is earlier.

Vimalendra Anand Patwardhan, a 1996-batch IA&AS official, will operate as Joint Secretary and Monetary Advisor within the Ministry of Civil Aviation for a mixed tenure of seven years or till additional orders, whichever is earlier.

Patwardhan would change Arun Kumar, a 1989-batch Haryana cadre lAS officer who was final yr appointed Director Common within the Directorate Common of Civil Aviation.

Nagaraju Maddirala, a 1993-batch Tripura cadre lAS officer, will probably be Joint Secretary within the Ministry of Coal from the date of assumption of cost for 5 years or till additional orders, whichever is earlier, changing Ashish Upadhyay, a 1989-batch Madhya Pradesh cadre lAS officer.

S. Suresh Kumar, IAS, (AP:2000), will probably be Joint Secretary within the Division of Commerce for a mixed tenure of seven years, changing Rajneesh, an IAS officer of the 1997-batch of the Himachal cadre.

Vineet Mathur, a 1994-batch IPoS official, has been appointed Joint Secretary, Division of Client Affairs, for a tenure of 5 years by upgrading a vacant publish of Director and to be adjusted towards the following possible emptiness of JS within the division.

Sanjukta Mudgal, a 1990-batch IFoS officer, will probably be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tradition, for a tenure as much as her superannuation on March 31, 2024 or till additional orders, whichever is earlier, vice Pranav Khullar, IP&TA&FS (1993 batch).

Puneet Agarwal, IAS (TR:1998), will probably be Joint Secretary, Division of Defence Manufacturing, from the date of assumption of the cost of the publish, for a tenure of 5 years or till additional orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shantanu, lAS (TR:97).

Vishal Gagan, lAS (1998), will probably be Joint Secretary, Division of Defence, from the date of assumption of cost of the publish, for a tenure of 5 years or till additional orders, whichever is earlier, vice Bharat H. Khera.

Others appointed to the Joint Secretary-level posts in several departments embody Subodh Kumar Singh, Nipun Vinayak, Padmaja Singh, Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Ashok Kumar Parmar, Ashutosh Agnihotri, Pravash P. Pandey, Shantanu, Rajeev S. Thakur, R.Ok. Khandelwal, Meenakshi Jolly, Meena Balimane Sharma, Tanmay Kumar, Manoj Sahay, Ashish Kumar Goel, Santosh Kumar Yadav, Balachandra Subramoney Iyer, Hari Ranjan Rao, Rakesh Kumar Verma, Subodh Yadav, Vinayan J., Ashok Kumar Singh and Manoj Sethi.