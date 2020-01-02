Centre sets up desk to deal with matters related to Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya

WATCH | BJP’s MLA Balram Thawani thrashing and Kicking girl













The Narendra Modi-led BJP authorities has arrange a devoted desk on Thursday, January 2, to take care of all issues associated to the Supreme Courtroom verdict on the Ayodhya subject.

Now, this new wing of the house ministry, headed by Kumar, will take care of all issues associated to the Ayodhya subject.SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP/Getty Photos

In an official order, the Union Residence Ministry stated Ayodhya issues and associated courtroom judgements will likely be dealt with by three officers, headed by Extra Secretary Gynesh Kumar.

The house ministry additionally acknowledged in the identical order that the Inside Safety-II division has been merged with the Inside Safety-I division and henceforth will probably be often known as Inside Safety-I division.

Joint Secretary (Ladies Security) Punya Salila Srivastava has been given the cost of the merged Inside Safety-I division alongside together with her current duty within the house ministry.

Within the wake of November 9 judgement of the apex courtroom which allowed building of a Ram Temple within the disputed website in Ayodha, the latest improvement bears significance. The highest courtroom additionally ordered handing over of a 5-acre plot to Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board and establishing of a belief for building of the Ram temple.

There have been studies that the Uttar Pradesh authorities has despatched a proposal to the house ministry suggesting three plots in Ayodhya, considered one of which may be given to UP Sunni Waqf Board.

“All such matters will be now handled by the new desk in the home ministry,” an official stated.

Apparently, Kumar additionally heads the Division of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh affairs within the house ministry.

He was the important thing officer within the central authorities’s transfer to abrogate the particular standing given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

There was a devoted Ayodha cell within the house ministry within the 1990s and early 2000s but it surely was closed down after the submission of the Liberhan Fee of Inquiry on Ayodha.

(With company inputs)