Centre Using “Dictatorial Policies”, Says Sharad Pawar On JNU Violence

NCP’s Sharad Pawar flagged off the “Gandhi Shanti Yatra” in Mumbai immediately.

Mumbai:

In opposition to the backdrop of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) violence, NCP chief Sharad Pawar stated the BJP-led central authorities is utilizing “dictatorial” insurance policies which should be answered by means of the non-violent method of Mahatma Gandhi.

He was talking after flagging of the “Gandhi Shanti Yatra” of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha in Mumbai, the place former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress chief Prithviraj Chavan and state minister Nawab Malik have been current.

“The government is using dictatorial policies. What happened in JNU is being opposed across the country. The government’s dictatorship needs to be answered with Gandhiji’s way of non-violence,” a press release stated quoting Mr Pawar, after the yatra was launched on the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Mr Pawar additionally stated that an environment of worry is prevailing within the nation on the Citizenship Modification Act and the Nation Register of Residents.

He accused the federal government of making a state of affairs the place individuals are feeling that they must keep in camps arrange by authorities in case they don’t have required paperwork.

“People are disappointed with the government due to the situation that has arisen in the country. Hence, they have taken to streets in big number. They need to be shown the right path, which is Gandhiji’s way of non-violence, which can save the Constitution,” he added.

The “Rashtra Manch”, led by former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha, seeks repealing of the citizenship invoice and a declaration from authorities in Parliament that the NRC is not going to be registered throughout the nation.

The yatra will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on January 30, on Mahatma Gandhi’s loss of life anniversary. Aside from Maharashtra, the yatra will move by means of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi masking a distance of three,000 km, its organisers stated.